The promise of easy money can be hard to resist, especially when social media and success stories make it seem like everyone else is cashing in. One Texas man recently learned that lesson the hard way after turning to credit cards to fund what he hoped would become a profitable Pokémon card-flipping business.

During a recent episode of “The Ramsey Show,” Todd shared he had accumulated somewhere between $10,000 and $15,000 in credit card debt buying Pokémon cards after a friend introduced him to the hobby and resale market.

Chasing Easy Money

Todd said his plan was simple: buy cards, sell them for more money and pocket the difference. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out as planned.

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When personal finance expert Dave Ramsey asked whether he had successfully flipped any of the cards for a profit, Todd replied, “Uh, no, I kind of just winged it because I saw other success stories.”

Todd explained that his thinking at the time was, “I’ll use their money because it’s not mine.”

“It’s your money after all,” Ramsey responded. “Who knew?”

The conversation revealed another issue. Todd wasn’t even sure exactly how much debt he owed.

When Ramsey asked how much credit card debt he had, Todd admitted, “Uh, no. I don’t really pay attention to it like that.”

Ramsey told him the first step was figuring out the exact number and taking inventory of every card he owned, but suggested the Pokémon card speculation wasn’t really the root problem. As the conversation continued, Todd revealed he had been bouncing between jobs and was currently looking for work.

When asked why he took such a large risk, Todd replied, “That’s just the American dream in my mind. I’m just trying to make the next dollar.”

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Cleaning Up The Mess

At the same time, he encouraged him to sell the cards and stop treating them like an investment.

“I want you to get a 40-hour job and then what I want you to do right after that is I want you to get another 30-hour job and pay these credit cards off,” Ramsey said.

Additionally, holding onto the cards would only serve as a constant reminder of the mistake. Ramsey compared the situation to a vehicle he once regretted purchasing, saying it reminded him of a bad financial decision every time he saw it.

“It kept saying, ‘Dave, you’re stupid… Look what you did, Dave,'” Ramsey recollected. “So, I got rid of that stupid car. I felt stupid every time I drove it.”

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Todd’s story is a good reminder that trying to get rich quickly doesn’t always work out. Sometimes it can leave you with a lot of debt, things you can’t sell and a costly lesson you didn’t see coming.

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