I Keep $20,000 in My Checking Account "Just in Case." Am I Losing Money?

Keeping $20,000 in a checking account feels safe, and in one sense it is. The money is accessible, it is not at market risk, and it is there whenever you need it. What it is not doing is earning anything meaningful. At most checking account rates, $20,000 is generating somewhere between $0 and $82 a year. At a high-yield savings account rate of 4.5%, that same balance earns roughly $900.

The gap between those two numbers is the quiet cost of inaction.

What “Just in Case” Money Actually Needs to Do

Most people who keep large balances in checking accounts are serving one of two purposes: maintaining liquidity for irregular large expenses, or managing anxiety about financial security. Both are legitimate, but neither requires the money to sit in an account earning nothing.

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A high-yield savings account is just as liquid as a checking account in practical terms. Transfers to your checking account take one to two business days, and many platforms offer same-day or instant transfers. The only scenario where a savings account creates friction is if you need the money in the next few hours, which genuine emergencies rarely require.

The Right Size for a Checking Account Buffer

A checking account is a transaction account. Its job is to cover your monthly bills, recurring expenses, and discretionary spending with a buffer to prevent overdrafts. For most people, one to two months of expenses is a reasonable checking account balance. Everything above that is idle capital earning nothing.

On a monthly expense load of $5,000, a $10,000 checking balance is a comfortable buffer. The remaining $10,000 sitting above that threshold belongs somewhere it can earn a return.

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Where the Interest Goes Over Time

At 4.5% APY, $10,000 in a high-yield savings account earns roughly $450 in year one. With compounding, the same deposit grows to approximately $10,460 by the end of year one and $10,940 by the end of year two, assuming rates hold steady. That is not dramatic growth, but it is free money you are currently leaving on the table.

The FDIC insures deposits up to $250,000 per depositor per institution, so the money carries the same protection in a high-yield savings account as it does in your checking account.

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The Psychological Case for Keeping Them Separate

There is also a behavioral benefit to separating your buffer money from your everyday spending account. When $20,000 sits in checking, it is mentally available for spending. When $10,000 is in a separate high-yield savings account and $10,000 is in checking, the separation creates a soft barrier that most people find reduces unnecessary spending on the savings portion.

This is sometimes called the “friction benefit” of savings accounts, and it works in practice even when the transfer is technically easy to make.

SoFi Invest’s high-yield savings account carries no monthly fees and a competitive APY, and setting up automatic transfers from checking on payday takes about five minutes.

Calculate your actual monthly expenses before moving anything. Knowing your real number makes it easy to determine exactly how much buffer your checking account needs and how much is sitting idle.

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