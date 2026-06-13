A routine trip to a neighborhood barber turned into an eye-opening conversation about how much the economy has changed over the past several decades.

Posting on Reddit, one man said he struck up a conversation with an older customer who had immigrated from England to Canada in 1964. During their chat, the older man mentioned that he had worked as a grocery bagger and still managed to buy a home, support a family of four and retire comfortably.

“My conversation with a boomer has me defeated man, unbelievable,” the younger man said.

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“I thought he was joking around,” he wrote. When the man repeated that he had worked as a grocery bagger, the Reddit poster said he was left wondering, “What in the hell?”

A Different Economic Reality

A lot of people connected with the story and shared similar experiences from their own families.

One person said their father sold insurance and was able to support a family, take camping trips and even visit Disneyland despite never being wealthy.

Another said their father worked as a truck driver and bought a house that cost roughly twice his annual salary. “[It] was enough to provide for a family of 6, including private school up to high school for 4 kids,” they wrote.

Many people brought up grocery store jobs in particular. They said that years ago, grocery stores were often unionized, which meant workers usually earned better pay and had benefits like pensions that are much harder to find today.

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One commenter recalled a friend who got a grocery store job in 1980, paying $12 per hour, which was considered an exceptional wage at the time. Another said grocery cashiers and clerks often owned homes, drove new cars and supported families on a single income.

Even many skeptics agreed with the larger point that ordinary workers generally had more purchasing power than they do today.

Why So Many People Related

The discussion quickly shifted away from one grocery bagger and toward larger questions about housing, wages and the shrinking middle class.

Many commenters said their parents or grandparents bought homes, raised children and retired comfortably while working jobs that would struggle to cover rent in many cities today.

Others blamed growing wealth inequality, rising home prices and the decline of unions. Some pointed out that CEO pay has risen dramatically over the decades while worker wages haven’t kept pace with housing and other major expenses.

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At the same time, several older commenters noticed that families often lived much more simply. Many had one car, smaller homes, fewer vacations and almost no recurring subscription expenses.

No matter the reason, the conversation showed how frustrated many younger workers are because things that used to seem normal, like buying a home, raising a family or retiring comfortably, now feel much harder to achieve.

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