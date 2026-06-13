Swetha and Venkat Raju turned a family food stand into a growing Brooklyn side hustle built around regional Indian cuisine.

The couple, founders of Brooklyn Curry Project, told CNBC last year that their business began in 2021, after helping their daughter Mahati, who was six years old at the time, set up a lemonade stand outside the Fort Greene Park Green Market in Brooklyn, New York.

Swetha made masala dosas, thin South Indian crepe-like pancakes made from fermented rice and lentils, and the family began selling them there every Saturday after seeing customers' excitement over the food.

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The business brought in more than $15,600 in June 2024, according to documents reviewed by CNBC, after growing from their daughter's lemonade stand into a regular Brooklyn pop-up.

Even as demand grows, the Rajus said the business is still about sharing culture and bringing people together. "When you cook and share a meal, that's how you tell someone you care about them," Swetha said.

The Regional Indian Flavors They Felt Were Missing

Venkat said the couple missed the variety of regional Indian food they knew back home. They saw the pop-up as a way to introduce customers to dishes and flavors that are not commonly found at many American Indian restaurants.

"In America, all Indian restaurants taste the same. The menus are all very stereotyped," he told CNBC. "In India, the varieties and flavors are different and specific to their region."

Many of the spices come directly from India, including cloves, cinnamon and bay leaves shipped from Swetha's parents' farm in Bengaluru.

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What It Takes To Keep Up With The Lines

Their signature masala dosas originally sold for $10 at the market. Within months, Swetha and Venkat began bringing butane stoves so they could prepare dosas on-site as customers waited.

By September 2021, hundreds of customers were lining up on Saturdays, sometimes waiting hours for the food, according to the couple.

The dosas later rose to $12, and the Rajus moved production to a nearby commercial kitchen and began hosting a seated lunch service once a month.

According to CNBC, running the business cost about $700 per week for ingredients and supplies, plus several hundred dollars more for four part-time workers and about $3,800 per month in rent.

Food Became A Way To Build Community

Swetha moved to New York from Bengaluru in 2016 for work, while Venkat and their children joined her a year later.

The adjustment felt isolating, they said, which led the family to start inviting neighbors over for chai, a spiced Indian tea, and homemade food.

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That same idea carried into the pop-up. The couple said it also helped customers connect with one another, with people from around the world meeting new friends, and even future spouses while waiting in line for their dosas.

"When I moved here, the biggest thing that hit me was I had to eat alone," Swetha said. "It felt like some parts of our souls were missing."

Turning A Side Hustle Into Something Bigger

Brooklyn Curry Project remains a demanding side hustle alongside their full-time careers. Swetha works as a software engineer, while Venkat is a real estate lawyer. Venkat estimated they each spend more than 20 hours per week on the business.

The couple told CNBC they eventually hope to make the business their full-time work and are looking at locations for a permanent restaurant.

"Food connects and brings people together, and that's how communities are built," Swetha said.

The Brooklyn Curry Project founders did not respond to repeated requests for comment on what they are doing currently.

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