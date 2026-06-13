I'm 35 With No Retirement Savings. What's the Fastest Way To Start Catching Up?

The honest answer is yes, but not in a way that is unrecoverable. At 35 with zero retirement savings, you are behind the commonly cited benchmarks, but you also have 30 years of compounding ahead of you, which is still one of the most powerful financial forces available to any investor. The question is not whether the situation is salvageable. It is whether you are willing to be aggressive enough about fixing it to make up ground.

The math is demanding but not impossible.

What the Benchmarks Actually Say

Fidelity’s commonly referenced retirement savings benchmarks suggest having one times your annual salary saved by age 30 and three times by age 40. If you earn $70,000 and have nothing saved at 35, you are roughly $140,000 behind the midpoint target. That gap sounds large until you run the compounding math on what consistent saving from here produces.

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$1,000 per month invested starting at 35, growing at 7% annually, produces approximately $1,168,000 by age 65. Starting at 25 with the same monthly contribution produces roughly $2,400,000. The cost of the ten-year delay is real and significant, roughly $1.2 million in this example. But $1.1 million is not a retirement crisis.

The Contribution Limits You Need to Know

The IRS sets the 2025 401(k) contribution limit at $23,500 for employees under 50. The Roth IRA limit is $7,000 for individuals under 50, with income phase-outs beginning at $150,000 for single filers. Maxing out both accounts produces $30,500 per year in tax-advantaged retirement savings, or roughly $2,542 per month.

If maxing both is not immediately possible on your current income, the priority order is to contribute enough to your 401(k) to capture the full employer match first, then fund a Roth IRA, then return to the 401(k) with any remaining capacity.

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Why Starting Now Matters More Than Starting Perfectly

A common mistake at 35 with no savings is waiting until the situation feels financially comfortable enough to invest meaningfully. There is rarely a moment that feels comfortable enough. Starting with $300 per month today and increasing by $100 per month each year as income grows produces meaningfully better outcomes than waiting two years to start with $700 per month.

The first contribution is the hardest behaviorally and the most important practically. Every month of delay at this stage costs more than the previous one in terms of foregone compounding.

The Tax Treatment Decision

At 35 with 30 years until retirement, a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k) deserves serious consideration. Roth contributions are made with after-tax dollars, but all growth and qualified withdrawals in retirement are tax-free. With three decades of compounding ahead, the tax-free growth benefit is substantial. If you expect your income and tax rate to be higher in retirement than they are today, Roth is almost always the better choice.

See Also: Most budgeting apps ignore your investments. Empower doesn’t — it syncs your 401(k), IRA, bank, and credit accounts into one real-time dashboard.

A traditional pre-tax 401(k) reduces your taxable income now, which helps if current cash flow is tight. Running both in combination, pre-tax contributions for the immediate tax break and Roth IRA contributions for long-term tax-free growth, is a strategy many financial planners recommend for mid-career savers starting late.

SoFi Invest offers both traditional and Roth IRA accounts with no account fees, which makes it a practical starting point for someone building a retirement account outside of an employer plan for the first time.

Before you open anything, confirm whether your employer offers a 401(k) match and what the vesting schedule is. Uncaptured employer match is the highest-return, lowest-risk money available to any saver, and it comes before everything else.

Read Next: This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, with minimum investments as low as $100.

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