As housing costs rise and younger generations struggle to build wealth, a growing debate has emerged over whether parents should prioritize leaving money to their children or enjoying their own retirement.

That debate recently played out in a Gen Z forum on Reddit after a 20-year-old said that baby boomers will “blow their child’s inheritance on their ‘golden years'” instead of passing wealth down to future generations.

“Old people, who are the most subsidized demographic in our society, will take all that government money, sell their assets, and go live on a cruise ship or beachside condo until they croak with nothing to their name,” they added.

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Generational Wealth Or Personal Freedom?

The poster acknowledged that the comments were broad generalizations but maintained that passing wealth from one generation to the next has traditionally helped families improve their financial standing over time.

“The trend is undeniable,” they wrote.

Many agreed that inheritance can make a big difference. Several said that getting a house, some investments or even a smaller financial gift can give someone a real head start, especially as home prices and everyday expenses keep getting more expensive.

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Others argued that younger people today often make better financial decisions than previous generations but still struggle to achieve the same lifestyle their parents enjoyed.

Not Everyone Agreed

Many pushed back against the original argument and said adult children shouldn’t expect an inheritance.

“It’s their money,” one person said. “They saved their whole lives to have. It’s there for them to survive on for their last days on earth, not yours.”

Several people said they actively encourage their parents to spend their retirement savings on travel, hobbies and experiences they may have postponed while raising children.

“I want my parents to enjoy their retirement,” one person wrote. “They deserve to spend that money however they want,” another one added.

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Healthcare costs can also determine how much wealth gets passed down. Many shared stories about expensive cancer treatments, assisted living, nursing homes and dementia care.

One commenter said their grandfather’s final weeks of cancer treatment cost more than $1 million. Others said that years of long-term care can quickly drain savings, home equity and investment accounts.

The conversation showed that there’s no guarantee anyone will receive an inheritance. Parents might spend their savings, medical bills can eat up a lot of money, and plans can change as people get older.

As many commenters said, building your own financial future may be a safer strategy than counting on an inheritance that may never arrive.

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