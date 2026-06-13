I'm 52 and Retiring in 10 Years. Should I Pay Off $45,000 in Debt Before I Start Saving More?

Ten years sounds like a long runway, but for someone carrying $45,000 in high-interest debt while trying to build retirement savings, it goes faster than expected. The question of whether to prioritize debt payoff or retirement contributions is one of the most common financial dilemmas for Americans in their early 50s, and the answer almost always depends on the interest rates involved.

The short version: if your debt is costing you more than your investments are likely to return, pay the debt first. If your retirement accounts are getting a guaranteed employer match, contribute enough to capture that before doing anything else.

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The Math Behind the Decision

Credit card interest rates above 20% are a guaranteed cost. The stock market’s long-term average annual return is roughly 7% to 10% before inflation, but that average includes years of significant losses. Paying down a card at 24% APR is the equivalent of earning a 24% guaranteed return, which no investment can reliably match.

On $45,000 at 22% APR, you are paying roughly $9,900 a year in interest, or about $825 a month, just to stay in place. That is money that could be compounding in a retirement account.

Capture the Employer Match First

Beyond the match, the high-interest debt deserves your extra cash.

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Why Consolidation Changes the Timeline

At 22% APR, paying off $45,000 aggressively while also servicing other bills is a grinding multi-year process. Consolidating that debt into a single loan at 10% to 12% does two things: it reduces your monthly interest cost immediately, freeing up cash, and it compresses your payoff timeline significantly.

The difference between paying off $45,000 at 22% versus 11% over five years is roughly $23,000 in total interest. That is money that, redirected into a retirement account in your 50s, could grow meaningfully before you stop working.

What Lenders Look For at This Stage

At 52, most borrowers have longer credit histories, which helps. What lenders will focus on is your debt-to-income ratio and your credit score. If your score is above 680 and your total monthly debt payments are below 40% of your gross monthly income, you are likely to qualify for a competitive consolidation loan.

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If your credit has taken some hits from years of juggling payments, a debt relief program that negotiates directly with creditors may produce better results than a new loan. Accredited Debt Relief’s free consultation is worth using here specifically because they can walk through both paths and show you the projected numbers for each.

At 52, the cost of inaction is real. Every year that $45,000 sits at 22% interest is a year of retirement savings that could have been working instead.

Read Next: Most budgeting apps ignore your investments. Empower doesn’t — it syncs your 401(k), IRA, bank, and credit accounts into one real-time dashboard.

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

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