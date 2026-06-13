I'm 45 With a Roth IRA and Want to Invest in Cryptocurrency. What Do I Need to Know?

Holding cryptocurrency inside a Roth IRA is legal, and for some investors the structure is genuinely compelling. Crypto gains inside a Roth IRA are tax-free if you follow the rules, which means a position that grows 300% doesn’t generate a capital gains bill the way it would in a taxable brokerage account. But most major custodians, including Fidelity, Vanguard, and Schwab, don’t offer direct crypto exposure. Getting it requires a self-directed Roth IRA.

The IRS has never issued a ruling that explicitly bans cryptocurrency in IRAs. What the IRS has clarified is that cryptocurrency is treated as property for tax purposes, per IRS Notice 2014-21. Property can be held inside a self-directed IRA, the same way real estate or private equity can. The key is having a custodian that allows it and a proper structure for holding the assets.

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Checkbook Control and LLC Structures

One common structure for crypto investing inside an IRA is the checkbook IRA LLC. Your self-directed IRA invests in a single-member LLC, which you manage as the manager. The LLC then opens a dedicated crypto exchange account or digital wallet. Because you control the LLC, you can transact without waiting for custodian approval on each trade, which matters a lot in a volatile market where timing can be meaningful.

The checkbook LLC structure requires careful setup to avoid prohibited transaction issues. You manage the LLC but you cannot personally benefit from it. That means no borrowing from the LLC, no transacting with disqualified persons through it, and no commingling of LLC funds with personal funds.

The Prohibited Transaction Risk Is Real

The IRS has challenged certain checkbook IRA structures where the account holder blurred the line between managing the LLC and personally benefiting from it. A 2023 Tax Court decision reinforced that simply acting as manager of an IRA-owned LLC does not automatically constitute a prohibited transaction, but the facts and circumstances of each arrangement matter. The structure needs to be clean from the start.

Trending: Tax-advantaged Bitcoin investing exists — and Bitcoin IRA has helped 170,000+ clients do it, with 60+ cryptocurrencies and seamless IRA and 401(k) rollovers.

Volatility and the IRA Context

Crypto’s volatility cuts both ways inside an IRA. A position that falls 70% is painful in any account, but inside an IRA there’s no tax-loss harvesting benefit to offset gains elsewhere. You can’t deduct IRA losses the way you can losses in a taxable account. If you’re allocating crypto to a Roth IRA, sizing the position conservatively, say 5% to 15% of the account, preserves the core of the account while giving you meaningful upside exposure.

Contribution Limits Cap How Much You Can Put In

The 2025 Roth IRA contribution limit is $7,000 ($8,000 if you’re 50 or older), subject to income phase-outs starting at $150,000 for single filers. If you already have a Roth IRA at a traditional custodian, you can’t simply add crypto to it. You’d need to open a new self-directed Roth IRA and either make fresh contributions or convert existing Roth funds by rolling them to the new account. A Roth-to-Roth rollover is tax-free.

See Also: Crypto and stocks on one platform, trusted since 2011 — Kraken offers 600+ crypto pairs and 11,000+ stocks and ETFs

Custodial Fees in This Space Vary Widely

Some self-directed IRA custodians charge a percentage of assets, which creates a perverse dynamic: the more successful your crypto investment, the more you pay in fees. Others charge flat transaction or account fees. For volatile assets like crypto where the account balance can fluctuate dramatically, a flat-fee structure is almost always more cost-effective over time.

IRA Financial offers self-directed Roth IRA accounts that support cryptocurrency and other alternative investments through a checkbook control structure. For a 45-year-old with a 20-year horizon before traditional retirement age, the combination of a Roth IRA’s tax-free growth and direct crypto ownership is worth investigating seriously.

Crypto inside a Roth IRA is one of the few ways to capture significant gains in a highly volatile asset class without owing the IRS a portion of every successful trade.

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