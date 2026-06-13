Running your own business comes with freedom, flexibility and the chance to build something for yourself. But for one entrepreneur, it also came with a tax bill that was much larger than expected.

The business owner, who said they operate an LLC providing creative services, shared that they expect to net around $85,000 this year after expenses. After running the numbers through tax software for an early estimate, they were stunned by the result.

Why The Tax Bill Felt So Shocking

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The entrepreneur said they understood they would have to pay self-employment taxes, including both the employee and employer portions of Social Security and Medicare taxes. What surprised them was how quickly those taxes added up once federal and state income taxes were included.

“It just feels brutal in a way I wasn’t fully prepared for,” they wrote. “I need someone to reality check me here because the numbers I’m seeing don’t feel right.”

The business owner also wondered whether they were missing something that more experienced self-employed people typically do to reduce their tax burden. In particular, they asked whether an S corporation election could help or whether the savings would be offset by additional paperwork and costs.

Many commenters said the reaction was completely normal.

One of the most upvoted responses argued that employees often don’t realize how much they pay because taxes are automatically withheld from their paychecks.

“The shock is that it’s not being withheld from your earnings before you receive your money,” one commenter wrote.

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Others noticed that self-employed workers pay both sides of payroll taxes, which can make the total bill feel much larger even if the overall difference compared with a traditional employee isn’t as dramatic as it first appears.

Talk To A Professional Before Making Changes

While some suggested looking into an S corporation structure, many tax professionals urged caution.

The most common piece of advice was simple: talk to a qualified tax professional.

“You need a CPA,” one commenter wrote.

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Others recommended reviewing available deductions, including home office expenses, vehicle mileage, health insurance costs and retirement contributions through vehicles such as a Solo 401(k) or SEP IRA.

Many business owners said hiring an accountant or financial advisor had saved them money in the long run by identifying deductions, avoiding mistakes and helping them structure their businesses more efficiently.

The discussion showed that the entrepreneur’s reaction wasn’t unusual. For many self-employed workers, the first time they see the full tax bill all at once can be a painful reminder that taxes are one of the biggest costs of doing business.

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