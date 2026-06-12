For many middle-class workers, retirement has long been viewed as the reward waiting at the end of decades of hard work. But a popular discussion online raised a difficult question: What if waiting too long means never getting the chance to enjoy it?

Reflecting on the experience, the poster said that “the extra money from late retirement isn’t worth it” and urged people to “take the first bus out.”

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Balancing Tomorrow And Today

The story prompted many responses from people who said they had seen similar situations play out among family members, friends and former coworkers.

One commenter recalled moving across the country to replace a longtime employee who had just retired after 30 years with the company.

“They threw him a party, he packed his tools and went home,” the person wrote. “He was dead 2 months later. All those years working and got 2 months retirement.”

Others shared stories of parents, grandparents and coworkers who spent years planning for retirement only to pass away shortly afterward.

“My dad waited till 65 to retire and died 6 months later,” one person commented.

“Heart attack at 66 and I had to call his work to tell them he wasn’t going to be there that day or any other day,” another commenter said. Their father always talked about the things he would do once he retired.

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Many readers agreed with the central message that people shouldn’t postpone every meaningful experience until retirement, and that physically demanding adventures are often easier in your 20s, 30s and 40s than they are decades later.

Retirement Means Different Things To Different People

While the original poster said that the average life expectancy for men is around 73 years old and questioned whether working additional years was worth sacrificing time in retirement, a large number of commenters pointed out that the life expectancy figures cited were misleading.

Some said that average life expectancy at birth is different from life expectancy for someone who has already reached retirement age. One commenter added that a 65-year-old American man can often expect to live nearly two more decades on average.

Others argued that retirement shouldn’t be viewed as an all-or-nothing decision.

“I’d say less ‘don’t delay retirement’ and more ‘carefully consider your present and future,'” one person wrote.

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Another said the real lesson is to avoid making work your entire identity. According to many readers, people who thrive in retirement tend to have hobbies, friendships, volunteer activities and interests that give them purpose beyond a paycheck.

Some commenters said they planned to retire as early as possible. Others said they would continue working because they enjoy their jobs or need employer-sponsored health insurance until Medicare eligibility begins.

Because everyone’s health, finances and goals are different, there is no one-size-fits-all answer. If you’re not sure when to retire or how much money you’ll need, talking with a financial advisor or retirement planner can help you come up with a plan that fits your future needs and what’s most important to you.

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