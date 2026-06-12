I'm 41 and Want to Buy Rental Property Inside My Retirement Account. Is That Actually Possible?

Most people assume their IRA is limited to stocks, mutual funds, and maybe a few bonds. But federal law has allowed IRAs to hold real estate since the accounts were first created in 1974. The catch is that most brokerage custodians simply don’t offer it. If you want to buy a rental property with retirement dollars, you need a self-directed IRA, and a custodian built to support one.

The mechanics work like this: you open a self-directed IRA, fund it through a rollover or contribution, and then direct that account to purchase real estate. The property is titled in the name of the IRA, not in your personal name. Any rental income flows back into the IRA tax-free (in a Roth) or tax-deferred (in a traditional). When you sell, the gains stay inside the account under the same rules.

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What the IRS Actually Prohibits

The IRS calls certain transactions “prohibited” under IRC Section 4975. The two that trip up most real estate investors are self-dealing and personal benefit. You cannot live in the property yourself, rent it to a family member, or personally perform repairs on it, even if you’re a licensed contractor. The property exists solely for the IRA’s benefit.

Violating these rules is serious. The IRS can disqualify the entire IRA, treating its full value as a taxable distribution in the year of the violation. That could mean owing ordinary income tax plus a 10% early withdrawal penalty if you’re under 59½.

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Cash Is King Inside a Self-Directed IRA

One practical reality: the IRA must be able to cover all property expenses, including taxes, insurance, repairs, and any vacancies, without you personally injecting cash. If the account runs dry and you contribute money from outside the IRA to cover a repair bill, that’s a prohibited transaction. You need a cushion. Most experienced self-directed IRA real estate investors hold at least 10% to 15% of the property’s value in liquid reserves inside the account.

Financing Inside an IRA Is Possible but Complicated

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Choosing the Right Custodian

Not every firm that calls itself a self-directed IRA custodian has the operational infrastructure to handle real estate efficiently. Title transfers, property closing documents, and ongoing management approvals all have to flow through the custodian. Delays at closing are a common complaint when custodians are understaffed or unfamiliar with real property transactions.

Read Next: More than 1.5 million people are already quietly investing through Stash — start with as little as $1, earn stock on everyday purchases, and get a 3% IRA match with Stash+.

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