Gold investors who bought near recent highs are facing a test of patience after the precious metal pulled back sharply in recent weeks.

This prompted one Reddit user to ask a simple question in the r/Gold community: “Those that bought their first gold when it was $5200-5500, how are you feeling?”

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Long-Term Holders Aren’t Panicking

Many of the most popular responses suggested that gold buyers aren’t particularly worried about the recent decline.

One investor admitted they delayed buying for years because they feared prices would immediately fall after they entered the market.

“Kind of annoyed because it put off buying some for years thinking it would crash as soon as I did, but around February of this year the FOMO got too strong and I’ve been buying some all the way down,” they wrote.

Others said they view the decline as a buying opportunity.

“Like I need to buy some more with this glorious buying opportunity! DCA baby,” one commenter wrote, referring to dollar-cost averaging, a strategy of investing fixed amounts over time.

The most common sentiment throughout the discussion was that gold should be viewed as a long-term asset, not a short-term trade.

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“I bought some when it was lower,” one investor wrote. “I bought some when it was higher. Doesn’t matter, I’m not doing this to get rich quick. This is for the long-long term.”

“Gold is the only investment I have, I do not worry about,” another commenter said.

Several investors also added that they were buying gold to pass wealth on to their children instead of selling it anytime soon.

Why Many Investors Stay The Course

A number of commenters shared stories of buying gold years ago and watching it experience large price swings before eventually moving higher.

One investor said they first bought gold around $1,600 an ounce, watched it fall substantially, and kept buying anyway.

“Was it the best investment I could have made over 15+ years?” they asked. “Of course not. Do I regret it? Absolutely not. Gold is security.”

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Others argued that short-term price fluctuations don’t matter if the investment horizon is measured in decades.

“You don’t sell assets,” one commenter wrote after describing how a kilogram of gold they purchased years ago had nearly doubled in value. “Crazy isn't it?”

The discussion revealed a mindset that differs from many stock market traders. While some participants admitted feeling disappointed after buying near the top, most weren’t focused on the recent pullback.

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