Freelancers and independent contractors are responsible for their own retirement, which means they also get to choose their own vehicles. For a self-employed person in their early 50s with meaningful income and no workplace plan, a self-directed IRA combined with a Solo 401(k) strategy can accomplish more than most people realize.

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The Catch-Up Contribution You Should Not Ignore

At 52, you qualify for catch-up contributions. The 2025 IRA contribution limit is $7,000 for most people, but rises to $8,000 for anyone 50 or older. That extra $1,000 per year may seem modest, but over 13 years to age 65, with consistent 7% average annual returns, it adds approximately $22,000 to your balance. Small numbers compound into real money over time.

Why a Self-Directed IRA Opens Doors Standard IRAs Don’t

A conventional IRA at a major brokerage limits you to publicly traded securities. A self-directed IRA lets you invest in what you actually know: private businesses, real estate, promissory notes, tax liens, or other alternative assets. A freelancer who has spent years in a specific industry often has an edge in evaluating private opportunities in that space. A self-directed IRA lets you deploy that knowledge inside a tax-advantaged account.

The Solo 401(k) Stack

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Prohibited Transactions Still Apply

The same rules that govern IRAs apply to self-directed Solo 401(k)s. You cannot use plan funds to invest in a business you own more than 50% of, or to transact with a close family member. But investing in a private company where you hold a minority interest, or lending money at arm’s length to an unrelated party, are generally permissible strategies.

What to Watch for With Fees

Self-directed IRA custodians typically charge differently than traditional brokerages. Some charge a percentage of assets under custody, which becomes expensive as your balance grows. Others charge a flat annual fee regardless of account size. For a 52-year-old with aspirations to grow the account aggressively over the next 13 years, a flat-fee custodian almost always saves more money in the long run.

IRA Financial provides self-directed IRA and Solo 401(k) accounts with flat-fee pricing and dedicated support for self-employed investors, which makes it worth reviewing if you’re setting up your retirement infrastructure from scratch.

The important thing for a freelancer at 52 is to stop comparing yourself to the colleague who spent 20 years with employer matching. The tax-advantaged vehicles available to self-employed Americans are actually more flexible, and in some cases more generous, than what most corporate employees have access to.

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