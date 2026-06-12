I'm 29 and Just Got Laid Off With $22,000 in Credit Card Debt. What Do I Do First?

Losing a job while carrying $22,000 in high-interest credit card debt is one of the more stressful financial positions a person can land in, but it is not without options. The decisions you make in the first 30 to 60 days matter more than most people realize, and the worst move is usually to do nothing while minimum payments eat through whatever savings you have left.

The good news is that being unemployed does not automatically disqualify you from debt relief options. It does, however, change which options make the most sense right now.

Stop Putting New Charges on the Cards First

Before anything else, separate your essential monthly expenses from your credit cards. If you have been using cards for groceries, gas, or subscriptions, move those to your debit card or cash immediately. Adding to the balance while trying to pay it down is like bailing out a boat with a hole still open.

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This is also the moment to triage your accounts. List each card, its balance, its interest rate, and its minimum payment. On $22,000 spread across several cards at rates between 20% and 27%, you are likely paying $500 to $600 a month in minimums alone, and most of that is interest.

Why a Consolidation Loan Is Probably Off the Table Right Now

Personal loans for debt consolidation require proof of income. Without a current paycheck or a solid offer letter, most lenders will decline the application or offer rates high enough to make the math pointless. This is not a permanent door closing, just a timing issue. Once you have new employment, a consolidation loan becomes viable again.

In the meantime, the more relevant options are a debt management plan or working with a debt relief company that can negotiate directly with your creditors.

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What Creditors Will Actually Do If You Call Them

Most major credit card issuers have hardship programs that are not widely advertised. These can include temporarily reduced interest rates, waived late fees, or a lower minimum payment for a set period, typically three to six months. You generally have to call and ask, explain your situation, and be prepared to provide some basic information about your income loss.

These programs will not solve a $22,000 problem, but they can buy time and reduce the immediate cash pressure while you get back on your feet.

What Happens to Your Credit Score

If you do miss payments, the damage is recoverable. A single late payment fades in impact over 12 to 24 months of on-time payments following it.

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Getting a Professional Assessment at No Cost

The most useful thing you can do right now, before making any decisions, is talk to someone who can look at all your balances and options together. Accredited Debt Relief offers a free consultation that maps out your specific situation, including what your options look like while unemployed and what becomes available once you are working again.

Bring your card statements to that conversation. Knowing your exact balances and rates gives the specialist something concrete to work with rather than ballpark estimates.

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