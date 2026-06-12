Money may not grow on trees, but according to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), it appears to be growing exceptionally well for a tiny fraction of Americans.

In a recent post on X, Sanders renewed his long-running criticism of wealth concentration in the U.S.

"Never before have we had so much income inequality," he wrote.

"Last year, the bottom 50% saw their income go down by $27, on average, while the top 0.01% gained $2.9 million," Sanders continued.

"And the top 0.001%? They saw their income go up by $20 million. In a single year.

"Yes. We must tax the rich," Sanders wrote.

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Where The Data Comes From

The figures Sanders cited align with estimates from the Realtime Inequality project, an academic initiative led by economists including Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman. The project combines national accounts, tax records and other economic data to track how income gains are distributed throughout the economy.

While Sanders focused on income, Federal Reserve data shows a similarly uneven picture when it comes to wealth.

According to the Federal Reserve, the top 1% of U.S. households controlled roughly 31% to 32% of total household wealth through late 2025. By comparison, the bottom 50% held about 2.5%.

The contrast reflects more than annual earnings. Wealth includes assets such as stocks, real estate, businesses and retirement accounts. Those assets have generally appreciated over time, particularly during periods of strong market performance, benefiting households that already own a large share of them.

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Sanders' Proposed Solution

Sanders has spent years arguing that concentrated wealth translates into concentrated economic and political power.

Among the policies he has championed is the Make Billionaires Pay Their Fair Share Act, legislation that would impose an annual tax on the wealth of the nation's richest households. Sanders has argued that revenue generated from such proposals could help fund programs benefiting working families and lower-income Americans.

The debate has intensified as gains tied to financial markets, business ownership and other appreciating assets have increasingly flowed to a relatively small share of households.

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What It Means For Households

Washington's debate over wealth taxes is unlikely to be settled anytime soon. In the meantime, many Americans continue grappling with more immediate concerns, including inflation, housing affordability and retirement planning.

For Sanders, the latest data serves as evidence that the nation's economic gains are increasingly concentrated among a small group of top earners. Whether lawmakers ultimately embrace his preferred solution remains an open question, but the Federal Reserve's own figures help explain why wealth inequality continues to occupy such a prominent place in the national conversation.

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