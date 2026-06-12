I'm 71 and My Spouse Just Passed Away. How Do I Reorganize Our Finances on My Own?

The most important first step is to avoid making major irreversible financial decisions for at least 60 to 90 days while the immediate administrative tasks are handled.

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The Immediate Administrative Tasks

The SSA’s survivor benefits information explains that a surviving spouse is generally entitled to the higher of their own Social Security benefit or their deceased spouse’s benefit, but not both. Claiming the correct benefit at the optimal time can mean a meaningful difference in monthly income.

The Tax Filing Status Change

In the year your spouse passes, you can still file as married filing jointly if you have not remarried, which typically provides a more favorable tax outcome than single or head of household. In the two following years, a qualifying widow or widower status may apply if you have a dependent child, preserving the married filing jointly tax brackets. After that, you file as single.

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For a surviving spouse with significant retirement account income, the shift to single filing status can push the same income into a higher bracket and increase Medicare premiums through the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount. A financial advisor can model the tax impact and help you plan withdrawals and Roth conversions to mitigate bracket exposure in the new filing status.

Inheriting a Spouse’s IRA

As a surviving spouse, you have options for handling an inherited IRA that non-spouse beneficiaries do not. You can roll the inherited IRA into your own IRA, treat it as your own, or keep it as an inherited IRA. Rolling it into your own IRA delays required minimum distributions if you are under 73 and allows you to name your own beneficiaries. Keeping it as an inherited IRA allows penalty-free withdrawals before age 59 and a half if you need the income.

The IRS guidance on spousal inherited IRA options in Publication 590-B covers the rules for each approach. The right choice depends on your age, income needs, and estate goals, and it is worth discussing with an advisor before making an irrevocable election.

Reassessing the Investment Strategy for a Single Income

A retirement income plan designed for two people needs to be rebuilt for one. Expenses may decrease, but income almost certainly does as well with the loss of one Social Security benefit or pension. Healthcare costs may increase as you age without a partner. The investment allocation appropriate for a couple may need to shift to reflect a single person’s spending needs and longevity horizon.

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At 71, the investment horizon is still potentially 20 to 25 years, long enough that equity exposure remains relevant, but the income reliability question becomes more important than it was when two incomes were covering expenses.

AdviserMatch connects you with fiduciary financial advisors who specialize in late-life transition planning, including the account, tax, and income restructuring that follows a spouse’s passing.

Gather all account statements, insurance policies, and your most recent tax return before your first advisor meeting. Knowing what you have, what is in whose name, and what income was previously coming from where gives an advisor the foundation to build a reorganized plan efficiently.

Read Next: Retirees With $1M+ In Savings Are Rethinking Their Tax Strategy — Here's Why Some Are Turning To Specialized Advisors

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