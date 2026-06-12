Betting On SpaceX's IPO – Two Exchanges Let You Trade On The Direction Of This Blockbuster Offering

Traders can bet on the direction of SpaceX's blockbuster IPO thanks to crypto exchanges Binance and Hyperliquid.

Unlike investors who hold actual shares, these products are synthetic and have no underlying equity. Traders don't get any ownership in the company or voting rights. The money they make is based purely on the company’s estimated future market value. Bets are made and settled in cryptocurrency.

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Betting On The IPO Price

Binance's SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual contract – SPCXUSDT – is fully collateralized and settled in Tether, which is a dollar-pegged stablecoin. Binance said the SpaceX contracts reflect IPO pricing data including valuation ranges and final offering prices before the company begins trading.

SpaceX, the rocketship company owned by Elon Musk, filed to go public on the Nasdaq on April 1. The company said in its filing it is aiming to raise $75 billion from the public markets to fund the build out of its AI infrastructure, further its Mars exploration and expand its Starlink satellite constellation.

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Much of the shares in SpaceX's IPO will be allocated to insiders, institutions and rich investors, leaving the regular investor out. The SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual contracts change that and level the playing field, giving everyday investors and traders access. Meanwhile the exchanges get to capitalize on the trading fees.

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See Also: Kraken now lets you trade BTC, ETH, Tesla, and Apple in one place — 600+ crypto pairs and 11,000+ stocks on one of crypto’s most trusted platforms

It's not surprising. The crypto exchanges have the government in its corner. Just last week, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued a regulatory framework allowing exchanges to launch perpetual contracts without having to worry about running afoul of the law.

Synthetic contracts settled in stablecoins fall under the agency’s commodities oversight. As long as the exchanges maintain stringent insurance funds to cover potential liquidations and enforce clear consumer protection disclosures regarding the risks of trading on margin, they are good to go. That paves the way for traders to bet on the direction of everything from private tech companies to traditional stock indexes.

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