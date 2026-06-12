Speaking on Fox Business recently, Oz said the Trump administration’s changes to Medicaid are designed to encourage more workforce participation and reduce long-term dependence on government assistance.

The new rules, scheduled to take effect in January, will require many able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work, volunteer, attend school part-time or participate in job training for at least 80 hours per month.

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“That’s Not Why God Put You Here”

Oz said that Medicaid was originally designed to help vulnerable Americans, including seniors and those facing financial hardship, but has expanded significantly over the years.

“We don’t want to live on Medicaid,” Oz told Fox Business. “You want to be prosperous, you want to make more money than Medicaid can allot you as a federal support, living in poverty. Right now we’re saying, ‘You have to work.'”

He said the administration’s goal is to help people move into the workforce while preserving the program for those who truly need it.

Oz also discussed how some able-bodied Medicaid recipients spend their time. “You’re not put on this planet to sit at home and watch television,” he said and added that the average able-bodied Medicaid recipient watches 6.1 hours of television or spends time “hanging out” each day.

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“That’s not why God put you here,” he said. “Have a bigger aspiration. You have agency over your future. Go show what you can do in the world.”

Oz added that people who struggle to find work would be able to receive support and assistance through various programs designed to connect them with opportunities.

“Come to us, we’ll help you,” he said. “We want to connect you with jobs and opportunities to get you working so America can function.”

Fighting Fraud And Improving Health

The Medicaid work requirement is only one part of a broader effort Oz says is aimed at strengthening government healthcare programs.

He repeatedly emphasized on Fox Business the need to reduce fraud, waste and abuse in Medicare and Medicaid. He pointed to investigations in states such as Minnesota, Ohio and Hawaii, where officials have examined unusual spending patterns and questionable billing practices.

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Qualifying purchases can include up to $15,000 in free silver, and all physical gold and silver is shipped directly to your door, registered and insured at no additional cost.

In March, Oz also argued that improving Americans’ health could save taxpayers enormous sums of money.

“If we get the average person right now walking around New York to eat a little better today and just walk 10, 15 minutes a day, that saves us a ton of money,” Oz told New York’s WABC-AM. “Skip the dessert, eat real food, and don’t make it too hard.”

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