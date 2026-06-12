It's funny how some numbers never leave you.

A person can go from checking a grocery receipt twice before leaving the store to having millions invested in the market, yet still feel a knot in their stomach when it's time to spend money. Wealth can change a balance sheet overnight. It doesn't always change the habits that got someone through lean times.

Heather wants to spend $800,000 on a vacation home. Ryan worries it's the kind of decision that feels good today but could look very different during the next market downturn.

Don't Miss:

One Couple, Two Very Different Definitions Of Success

Heather sees the purchase as a reward.

"We've suffered enough," she told Ryan during one of their recent arguments. "The kids deserve vacations. We deserve this. We're not poor anymore."

Ryan doesn't disagree with the sentiment. He disagrees with the price tag.

The way he sees it, an $800,000 property would consume roughly 17% of the family's net worth before accounting for furnishing costs, maintenance, insurance, property taxes, and other expenses that have a habit of showing up after the closing papers are signed.

He has run the numbers repeatedly.

"Babe, I love you. I want nice things too," he said. "But I remember choosing between gas and formula."

Trending: Your income is your family’s foundation. Ladder lets eligible applicants lock in term life coverage in minutes — and you can adjust as your income grows.

When Scarcity Moves Into The Mansion

Financial advisors see versions of this conflict all the time.

One spouse views money as a tool to enjoy life. The other views it as a shield against ever going backward. Neither is necessarily wrong.

Research has found that financial stress can leave lasting psychological effects long after someone's circumstances improve. That's especially true for people who have experienced prolonged financial hardship or periods of economic insecurity.

For Ryan, the software-company exit solved a money problem. It didn't completely solve a scarcity problem.

That's why an $800,000 vacation home isn't really the issue.

The issue is what that purchase represents.

The House Is Really A Proxy For Something Bigger

For families navigating sudden wealth, major purchases often become stand-ins for larger questions.

How much is enough?

How much should be saved versus spent?

And how do people enjoy success without jeopardizing it?

A financial advisor can help answer those questions with more than instinct. Cash-flow analysis, retirement projections, tax planning, estate strategies, and investment modeling can help determine whether a major purchase fits comfortably into a family's long-term financial picture.

Ryan's alternative proposal is to rent luxury vacation homes for several years and revisit ownership later. Heather believes life is too short to keep postponing rewards.

It's a debate many families eventually face.

The vacation home may cost $800,000.

The harder calculation is figuring out whether the fear of going broke again is protecting Ryan's future — or preventing him from enjoying the one he already built.

Read Next: The IRS Could Take A Bigger Bite Out Of Retirement Savings Than Many Expect — Some Investors Are Seeking Professional Help

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

EnergyX

American Hartford Gold

Image: Shutterstock