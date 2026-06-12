I'm 38 and Got a $300,000 RSU Payout This Year. How Do I Handle the Tax Bill?

The financial advisor relationship pays for itself most clearly in years like this one.

How RSU Taxation Actually Works

When RSUs vest, the fair market value of the shares on the vesting date is taxable income. Your employer is required to withhold taxes at vesting, typically at the 22% federal supplemental withholding rate, though your actual marginal rate on a $300,000 addition to income may be 35% or 37%. If your employer withheld at 22% and your effective rate is 37%, you have a significant tax underpayment that will be due at filing.

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The IRS guidance on RSU taxation confirms this treatment, and reviewing the withholding rate on your RSU vesting notices is the first step in understanding whether you have a gap to address through estimated tax payments before the year ends.

Estimated Tax Payments May Be Required

With a large RSU vesting event, confirming your estimated tax position before the December 31 estimated payment deadline can prevent a penalty on top of an already large tax bill.

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What to Do With Shares You Retain After Withholding

Many RSU holders retain some or all of the vested shares after taxes are withheld. Those retained shares now sit in a taxable brokerage account with a cost basis equal to the vesting day fair market value. If you sell immediately, the gain is essentially zero and there is no additional tax beyond what was already withheld. If you hold, any future appreciation is taxable as capital gain, with long-term rates applying after 12 months of holding.

The decision to hold or sell retained shares is a concentration risk question first and a tax question second. If the company represents a large portion of your total net worth, selling and diversifying is generally the right answer regardless of your view on the company’s future performance.

Tax-Advantaged Mitigation Strategies

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The IRS guidance on donor-advised funds outlines how these vehicles work and the contribution limits that apply.

AdviserMatch connects you with fiduciary financial advisors experienced in equity compensation and high-income tax planning, which is the specific expertise this situation requires.

Pull your most recent pay stub and confirm the withholding amount on any RSU vesting events that have already occurred this year. Comparing that to your estimated marginal rate tells you whether you already have a tax gap that needs to be addressed before year end.

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