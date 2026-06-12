A family fortune worth roughly $135 billion can buy a lot of things. Mansions, private jets, and enough security to make a small country jealous all come to mind. According to Melinda French Gates, though, it wasn't going to buy her children a shortcut to adulthood.

The approach was shaped by more than her own childhood. It was also influenced by what she saw when she encountered children who had grown up surrounded by wealth.

"I had been around a lot of kids from wealth in college, and I knew how I did not want my children to turn out. I really thought about some of the middle-class values I grew up with," Melinda told Vogue in a joint interview with her daughters in November.

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The Lesson Came Long Before The Billions

Growing up in Dallas as one of four children, Melinda was raised by an aerospace engineer father and a homemaker mother. Long before private jets and sprawling estates entered the picture, she learned that money came with limits.

She carried those lessons into family life even after marrying one of the richest people in the world.

"It was much more of an upbringing like I grew up in — a very middle-class household where money dictated whether I got an extra pair of shoes each year or not," she told The New York Times in 2024. "I thought that was a good principle to have."

The family established rules that would have sounded familiar in many households. The children received allowances, maintained wish lists, and learned that wanting something did not automatically mean getting it.

"We absolutely did not just buy them things," she said. "They either had to buy with their allowance or put it on their wish list."

Keeping The Gates Name From Doing The Heavy Lifting

Money wasn't the only thing Melinda worried about.

She also wanted her children to develop identities separate from one of the most recognizable last names in the world.

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To do that, all three children used her maiden name, French, throughout elementary school. The choice became theirs later.

"I wanted the kids to be seen for who they were," she told Elle last year. "My oldest daughter went in with Gates; she felt like she was ready to take that name on. My son chose not to. He used French all the way through high school."

Even conversations about private travel came with ground rules.

"We said to them from a very early age, ‘You're really not allowed to tell other people how we flew on this trip back and forth. Otherwise, it will separate you from other children,'" Melinda said.

The Real Inheritance Isn't Always The Money

Whether the strategy worked is ultimately something only the children can answer, but there are signs the lessons stuck.

Phoebe Gates, who graduated from Stanford University in 2024 with a degree in human biology, has spoken candidly about the discomfort that came with arriving on campus carrying one of America's most famous surnames.

"I feel like it's so hard when you're a freshman in college because you have no experience. You have nothing."

Jennifer Gates is now a married equestrian and aspiring physician, while Rory Gates has largely stayed out of the public spotlight.

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Bill Gates has also made clear that the family's wealth is not intended to eliminate the need for ambition.

"My kids got a great upbringing and education, but less than 1% of the total wealth — because I decided it wouldn't be a favor to them," he said on the "Figuring Out With Raj Shamani" podcast in 2025. "It's not a dynasty. I want to give them a chance to have their own earnings and success."

The Gates family may operate on a financial scale few people will ever experience, but the underlying question is surprisingly common. How much is enough to help children, and how much starts getting in the way?

For families with substantial assets, that balancing act often extends beyond parenting and into estate planning. Trust structures, phased inheritances, charitable giving plans, and family financial education strategies can all influence how wealth affects future generations.

A financial advisor can help families build a plan that passes down more than money — preserving the values, expectations, and opportunities they hope future generations will carry forward.

After all, Melinda's concern was never really about money. It was about making sure money didn't become the most important thing about her children. For parents at every income level, that's a challenge that doesn't require a billion-dollar fortune to understand.

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