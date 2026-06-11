I'm 67 and Just Retired. How Do I Turn My Savings Into a Reliable Income Stream?

This is the planning problem that financial advisors are most specifically equipped to solve.

The Withdrawal Order Question

Which accounts you draw from first matters enormously for lifetime tax efficiency. The conventional wisdom is to spend taxable accounts first, then tax-deferred accounts like traditional 401(k)s and IRAs, then Roth accounts last. But this sequence is not always optimal and depends heavily on your income sources, your tax bracket each year, your Social Security timing, and your estate goals.

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Social Security Optimization Is Not Simple

The SSA’s benefits planner provides personalized projections based on your actual earnings history and allows you to model different claiming ages, which is the most important input for a retirement income plan.

Trending: This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, with minimum investments as low as $100.

The Sequence-of-Returns Problem in the Early Retirement Years

Healthcare Costs as a Planning Variable

AdviserMatch connects you with fiduciary advisors who specialize in retirement income planning, which is a distinct specialty from general investment management and one worth seeking specifically at this stage.

Before your first meeting, calculate your total current monthly income from all sources and your estimated monthly expenses. The gap between those two numbers is what your portfolio needs to fund, and it is the foundation of every distribution decision that follows.

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Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

EnergyX

American Hartford Gold

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