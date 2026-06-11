I'm 38 and Want to Invest My IRA in a Private Business. What Are the Rules?

Investing your IRA in a private company is legal, and more people do it than most realize. But the IRS draws a clear line between an IRA that passively invests in a private business and one that uses the business to personally benefit the account holder. Understanding that line before you structure the investment can save you from a catastrophic tax bill.

The general rule is that your IRA can invest in any private business, LLC, partnership, or corporation as long as you don’t personally receive a benefit from the investment outside of the IRA’s eventual return. That means you cannot work for the company, receive a salary from it, or use its products or services in ways that go beyond what any other investor would receive.

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The Sweat Equity Problem

This is where most people get into trouble. If you invest your IRA in a startup and then also work at that startup as a founder or employee, the IRS may view the labor you provide as a contribution of value to the IRA’s investment. Even if you’re paid separately for your work, the arrangement can look like self-dealing. The cleanest structure is one where your IRA is a passive investor with no operational involvement from you personally.

Majority Ownership Is a Hard Line

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Minority Stakes Are Cleaner

A 38-year-old with meaningful savings who wants exposure to a private company where they hold a small stake, say 10% or 15% personally, and the IRA holds an additional separate minority interest, is in much cleaner territory. The IRA and the individual are separate investors, each owning a slice of the company at arm’s length. Profits flow to each proportionally, and the IRA’s share of those profits compounds inside the tax-advantaged account.

Valuation and Annual Reporting

Unlike publicly traded securities that carry a daily market price, private company interests don’t have an obvious value. The IRS requires that self-directed IRA assets be valued annually on IRS Form 5498. You’ll need an independent, credible valuation of your private company interest each year. For early-stage startups, this is often done at cost unless a subsequent financing round establishes a new value.

UBIT Can Reduce the Tax Advantage

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The ability to invest in businesses you genuinely understand is one of the most underutilized advantages of self-directed IRAs, and for someone at 38 with a 25-year-plus investment horizon, the tax-deferred compounding on a successful private investment can be extraordinary.

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