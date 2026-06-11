Five years after filing for bankruptcy, one woman found herself back in a financial hole that looked all too familiar. She had opened 18 credit cards, accumulated roughly $118,000 in debt and admitted that much of the spending stemmed from a desire to maintain the appearance of success after buying a home.

“I just want to get out of this cycle because I’m done,” Jo said on “The Ramsey Show.”

Trying To Look Successful

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When personal finance expert Dave Ramsey asked what had happened, Jo acknowledged that many of the purchases were driven by image and lifestyle expectations.

“If I can be completely honest and vulnerable, when we bought this house, I felt that I needed new things,” she said.

She went on to describe a pattern that many households can relate to.

“We are the poster child of trying to impress people and wanting to have nice things and do nice things, and we put on this front like we have all of this money.”

The situation became even more concerning when Ramsey learned that Jo’s husband wasn’t involved in the family’s finances. According to Jo, he didn’t have access to the bank accounts and wasn’t actively monitoring spending.

“He doesn’t even have access to our bank account,” she said.

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Jo explained that her husband assumed everything was under control because she earned a good income. As a result, he wasn’t aware of the extent of the debt.

At one point, Ramsey suggested that she had effectively hidden the situation from her spouse.

“So the reason he doesn’t know about it is just because of his lack of involvement, not because you’ve actively deceived him,” Ramsey said.

“That’s exactly it,” Jo replied.

The Real Problem

While the discussion focused on the 18 credit cards and six-figure debt balance, Ramsey argued that the deeper issue was unchanged behavior.

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He pointed out that bankruptcy had erased the previous debt but hadn’t fixed the habits that created it.

“Basically, you filed bankruptcy and didn’t change a single habit,” Ramsey said.

His advice centered on transparency and teamwork. Ramsey urged Jo to have an honest conversation with her husband and involve him fully in the family’s finances moving forward.

“Honey, we’re in a mess again because I didn’t say no and you weren’t involved,” he suggested she tell him.

Getting rid of debt is only part of the challenge. Without changing the habits behind it, old problems can quickly return. Both Jo and her husband need to “know every single thing, every single month” from that point forward.

For consumers carrying large credit card balances across multiple accounts, budgeting alone may not always solve the problem. Some borrowers explore debt-consolidation or debt-relief programs to better understand their options and create a more manageable repayment plan.

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