A billionaire sleeping under a desk sounds less like the world's richest man and more like a college kid who missed rent. But according to Elon Musk, that was exactly the point.

"I was living in the factory in Fremont and the one in Nevada for three years straight," he said. "That was my primary residence."

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At first, Musk said he slept on a couch inside the factory. Then he ditched even that.

"For a while there I was just sleeping under my desk, which is out in the open in the factory for an important reason," he said. "And it was damn uncomfortable sleeping on that floor. And always when I woke up, I'd smell like metal dust."

That image of the world's richest man waking up smelling like a toolbox was not accidental. Musk said he wanted workers to physically see him grinding through the same chaos they were facing every day on the production line.

No Corner Offices, No Executive Elevators

Musk said visibility mattered during Tesla's most stressful years because employees needed to know leadership was suffering alongside them instead of hiding behind glass walls somewhere far from the factory floor.

"I just slept on the floor under my desk so during shift change, the entire team could see me," he said.

Then came the line that sounded less like a CEO and more like someone fantasizing about deleting Slack notifications forever.

"This is important because the team, if they think their leader is off somewhere having a good time, drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island, which I could definitely have been doing and would much have preferred to do," Musk said at the conference. "Since the team could see me sleeping on the floor during shift change, just with nothing, they knew I was there and that made a huge difference. And then they gave it their all."

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That same philosophy later showed up in how Musk described Tesla's internal culture compared with traditional automakers.

Musk said Tesla intentionally avoids the executive-class separation often associated with old-line corporate America.

"There are no lords and peasants at Tesla," Musk said at the New York Times DealBook Summit in 2023. "Everyone eats at the same table. Everyone parks in the same parking lot."

Then he took a direct shot at General Motors.

"At GM, there's a special elevator only for senior executives," he said. "We have no such thing at Tesla."

GM has since moved its global headquarters to a more open, collaborative space in the Hudson's Detroit building and phased out the special elevator in the early 1990s.

The Factory Workers Who Hit The Jackpot

Tesla's culture was not just about sleeping arrangements and open parking lots. The company also pushed stock ownership broadly across its workforce, including factory employees assembling vehicles during Tesla's riskiest years.

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Back when Wall Street still questioned whether Tesla would even survive long term, many workers accepted stock compensation that later exploded in value as shares soared. Some employees who spent their days tightening bolts and troubleshooting assembly lines suddenly found themselves sitting on life-changing wealth.

"We give everyone stock options," he said at the summit. "Many people who are just working the line, who didn't even know what stocks were, we've made them millionaires."

Not bad for a job critics once dismissed as just factory work.

Tesla still relies heavily on stock-based compensation, continuing a strategy that ties employee upside directly to the company's performance. The setup can create enormous gains during major stock rallies, though it can also turn paychecks into emotional roller coasters when shares swing wildly.

That is where smart financial planning starts mattering just as much as stock options.

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