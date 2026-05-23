Kevin O'Leary does not think the cards themselves are the problem. The "Shark Tank" investor argued that poor discipline is what gets consumers into trouble in a November post on X.

"Credit cards aren't evil, bad discipline is," O'Leary wrote. "I use one card with a high limit that I never touch online, one with a $2,500 limit for every online service, and a joint card for shared expenses. That's it."

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"Most people get crushed at 22–24% interest because they don't control their balances," he continued in the post. "Set limits, separate risk, and stay disciplined. It saves you a fortune."

The post included a video where O'Leary elaborated on how the system works in practice. He said the first card should carry a high limit and be used strictly for in-person purchases like gas, groceries, restaurants or everyday shopping. The key, he emphasized, is that the card is never used online.

His second card serves as a firewall for internet spending. O'Leary said the card should carry a $2,500 limit and be reserved for streaming subscriptions, online shopping, delivery apps and recurring digital charges. That way, if fraud or suspicious charges appear, the account can be shut down quickly without affecting larger spending accounts.

O'Leary also said married couples can use a third joint credit card dedicated to shared household expenses or costs tied to jointly owned property.

Why O'Leary Thinks Separation Matters

The strategy centers on compartmentalizing financial risk instead of funneling every purchase through a single account.

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Online fraud remains one of the biggest vulnerabilities for consumers, particularly as subscription services and recurring automatic payments continue multiplying. Separating in-person spending from online spending creates an additional layer of protection if one account becomes compromised.

O'Leary's broader point is that consumers should approach credit cards with structure and rules rather than emotion or impulse spending.

That message arrives as borrowing costs remain painfully high for Americans carrying revolving balances.

According to the Federal Reserve, the average interest rate on credit card accounts assessed interest stood at 21.52% as of February. The average rate across all credit card accounts measured 21% during the first quarter the year.

Store cards can be even more punishing. The average APR on store and retail credit cards stands at 33.13%, according to WalletHub's Credit Card Landscape Report.

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The Real Cost Of Losing Control

When credit cards are managed responsibly, they can offer fraud protection, rewards programs, cash back and credit-building benefits. But once balances begin rolling month to month, interest charges can quickly overwhelm consumers.

That is why consulting a financial advisor can help consumers build a strategy around debt management, budgeting and long-term financial planning before high-interest balances begin eating away at savings and future retirement goals.

O'Leary's system ultimately comes down to discipline. In his view, credit cards are not financial villains or magic wealth tools. They are simply tools that become dangerous when consumers stop controlling the balances attached to them.

For households struggling with rising interest rates, automatic renewals and mounting debt, O'Leary's message is surprisingly simple: separate risk, pay balances in full and stop letting convenience quietly turn into expensive long-term debt.

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