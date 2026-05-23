Student Loan Borrowers 50 And Older Are Most At Risk Of Defaulting, New Fed Data Shows

Roughly 3.6 million student loan borrowers are in default on their federal student loans, with the average age nearing 40, according to new research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The number of borrowers who are behind on their payments is just slightly over 10%, nearing levels seen prior to the pandemic.

Borrowers aged 50 and older are now at a higher risk of defaulting than their younger counterparts. The average age of those falling behind on their student loans is up 2.5 years since prior to the pandemic, the New York Fed said.

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With Pandemic Pauses Over, Defaults Rising

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, student loan repayment was put on hold and interest rates were slashed to zero as Americans dealt with shutdowns that sent the economy spiraling.

Following several extensions of the payment pauses, borrowers were not required to begin paying back their loans until September 2023. While most borrowers were expected to start making their payments in October 2023, they were given a 12-month grace period during which missed payments weren't reported to the credit bureaus.

Since it takes 270 days of missed payments to enter federal student loan default, Q4 2025 was the first quarter in which these defaults began appearing on credit reports. The New York Fed estimates there were about 1 million federal student loan borrowers in default during Q4 and additional 2.6 million in the first three months of this year.

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More Defaults To Come?

The increase in the number of borrowers who are late on their loan payments comes as household debt in Q1 increased by $18 billion to $18.8 trillion, reported the New York Fed. Despite the uptick, the New York Fed said it’s too soon to predict a bigger problem.

"While defaulted borrowers are more likely to be past due on other forms of debt, the overall scope of student loan defaults is still relatively low, suggesting that fears of broader contagion to other credit products are premature," the New York Fed said. The current defaulters were not past due on their student loans prior to the pandemic, with more than three-quarters current or not having a student loan payment due in 2019.

The 3.6 million borrowers who are behind doesn't include individuals who were part of the now-defunct SAVE repayment plan and were put on forbearances. Very few of those borrowers have re-entered repayment since missed payments were reported to the credit bureaus.

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That may mean a second wave of defaults could emerge as they reach the nine-month mark in the repayment period. The Fed estimates that's an additional 7 million borrowers.

While no state was immune to defaults, the south, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina saw the biggest percentage of defaults.

What does it mean for borrowers?

If you are in default on your federal student loans, the government could garnish your wages, Social Security benefits and tax returns, although those collection efforts for defaulted federal student loan borrowers are currently suspended. It’s not clear when they will resume. It could also impact your credit score, making it more costly to borrow money to purchase a car or home.

For many, the transition from pandemic-era relief to the reality of garnishment marks a precarious turning point in the post-pandemic economy.

As household debt pressures rise and more borrowers fall behind on payments, some consumers also explore broader debt-relief options for unsecured obligations to help regain financial stability and better manage monthly cash flow. Accredited Debt Relief can help individuals understand potential debt-relief pathways based on their situation.

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