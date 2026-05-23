AI replacing human work is no longer a distant prediction—it's already showing up in real-world business slowdowns where demand for traditional expertise is starting to fade.

In January, a 66-year-old IT business owner wrote on Reddit that he was drowning in debt and his income had fallen from $80,000 a year to just about $1,200 a month due to AI. He asked the community for practical advice on how to cut expenses and dig himself out of roughly $70,000 in credit card debt.

The poster said his total monthly income was about $2,900, including roughly $1,700 from social security and the rest from his declining IT business. His $70,000 in credit card debt is spread across 10 cards, along with additional obligations including an SBA loan and medical bills.

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His assets include a 10-year-old truck, a six-year-old travel trailer with about $4,000 left on the loan, and roughly $6,000 in stocks. He also has around $19,000 in savings, which he is reluctant to use.

Bankruptcy ‘Your Best Bet'

An overwhelming number of comments suggested bankruptcy was the only clear and workable solution to this situation. One Redditor said they filed Chapter 13 bankruptcy in 2011 and came out debt-free after completing the repayment plan, and were able to buy a home again a few years later.

"Bankruptcy may be your best bet," one comment read. "That would likely wipe out the credit card debt and honestly, it is not as bad as some people think."

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‘It May Not Be Easy to Accept'

Others urged the Redditor to shut down the business and move into a steady 9-to-5 job to stabilize cash flow and ease pressure on the credit card debt while sorting out a longer-term plan.

"The guy makes less than minimum wage in the majority of states in the country," one commenter wrote. "Close your business. Get a job working for the man. It may not be easy to accept but it is simple."

‘You'll Likely Feel Bad About Yourself'

Many Redditors also called for cutting expenses to the bone and relocating to a lower-cost area to reduce rent before considering bankruptcy. Others suggested liquidating assets, including selling the trailer and cashing out stocks, to pay down part of the debt.

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"Something you may have already done: viciously cut all expenses for one year," a comment said. "In other words, bankruptcy is an option, but you’ll likely feel bad about yourself afterwards. And, the debt may start piling up again. So, give other things a try first."

The original poster said he was reluctant about bankruptcy because it could put his savings and stocks at risk. He was open to a part-time job as a way to steady his finances and said his wife was supportive, already bringing in small income through gig work.

"Things are going to be challenging but i think i can do this w/o the BK approach," the Redditor said. "I think a part-time job might also be good for mental health, just to feel that I am taking a step to make things better."

For consumers struggling with large amounts of credit card debt and declining income, evaluating all available options can become an important step before making major financial decisions. Accredited Debt Relief helps eligible borrowers explore debt-relief solutions for unsecured debt, including credit cards, through personalized consultations.

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