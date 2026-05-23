The Iran War Commodity Shock – Where Are Futures Traders Positioned For The Long-Term

Nearly three months into the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, oil futures were trading in "backwardation," highlighting optimism over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

An economist at the bank is cautious about that outlook due to depleted inventories, with the International Energy Administration warning that only a few weeks of supply were left. The futures market was split between pessimistic speculators and bullish commercial traders, Data from Arc Research showed.

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Oil For Immediate Delivery Is Expensive, But Long-Term Prices Suggest A Rebuild Of Inventories

Mehrotra added that lower prices for future delivery tend to reflect the immediate need for oil now, versus in the future. The futures market "is telling any participant in this market that the current market is very tight—you don't put oil into storage, you pull it out," he said. Mehrota suggested that volatility in the market was also affecting price discovery for long-dated futures.

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The U.S. released 172 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a global effort to release 400 million barrels of oil and refined products to boost supply, the Department of Energy announced in March.

However, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol told reporters on Monday ​that commercial oil inventories had only a few weeks’ worth of supply left, according to media reports.

Brent crude futures for immediate delivery were recently trading at $102.50, while delivery in March 2027 was priced at $81.39. Mehrota said that a steep drawdown in short-term oil inventories was the reason for the price curve.

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Commercial Futures Traders Are At Odds With Speculators

Arc Research said there was "a significant and widening divergence" between commercial traders and speculators for the week ended May 15. Commercial futures traders continue to take a bullish stance, while money managers are pessimistic.

Managed Money traders are currently net short minus 43,791 contracts, which is a multi-month low and increases bearish sentiment among speculators. In contrast, Producer/Merchant (Commercial) traders increased their net long position to a positive 134,142 contracts, which can highlight physical demand or hedging, Arc Research said.

This divergence in price action was a "classic setup" for a short squeeze, the report added, saying that commercial positioning can be a more reliable indicator of medium-term price trends.

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