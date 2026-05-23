Former Tesla Exec Betting Heat Pumps Are The Next Big Electrification Market

Baglino founded Sadi Thermal Machines in 2025, roughly a year after leaving Tesla, where he spent nearly two decades overseeing key energy technologies including batteries, electric motors and power electronics.

The company shares headquarters space in Scotts Valley, California, with Heron Power, another startup he founded that develops solid-state transformers, according to company filings reviewed by TechCrunch.

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From EV Heat Pumps To Residential Systems

During his time at Tesla, Baglino worked on thermal management systems used in the automaker's vehicles, including heat pump technology that later became part of Tesla's "octovalve" system introduced in the Model Y, TechCrunch reported last week.

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Why Heat Pumps Are Drawing Attention

Heat pumps have become a growing focus in electrification because they can replace both traditional furnaces and air conditioning systems while reducing energy consumption, according to the U.S. Department of Energy..

Governments in the U.S. and Europe have increasingly promoted heat pump adoption through tax credits and efficiency incentives as policymakers push to reduce fossil fuel use in residential buildings.

These energy systems have also attracted attention from technology and energy companies because advances in batteries, power electronics and thermal management developed for electric vehicles can often be adapted to building energy systems.

As electrification expands beyond vehicles into residential energy systems and infrastructure, some investors are also watching companies focused on the battery and lithium supply chain supporting that transition. EnergyX is one company developing lithium extraction and energy-storage technologies aimed at supporting growing global energy demand.

Tesla Previously Floated The Idea

Tesla executives publicly discussed the possibility of entering the residential heat pump market during a 2022 earnings call. "From a mission perspective, it's very aligned," Baglino said on the call while discussing potential residential HVAC and water-heating systems.

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"We have learned a lot about how to make capable and reliable heat pumps that work in all environmental conditions and are excited about the idea of working on that problem one day," he said.

Baglino said residential systems would be easier to engineer than automotive heat pumps because vehicles face tighter space and energy constraints. "Way harder in a vehicle," he said. "It's so constrained on mass and volume and energy."

Elon Musk also hinted at the idea during the call but stopped short of committing Tesla to a timeline for a residential HVAC product. "It is a thing we will do, but we're not committing to a time frame at this point," Musk said.

Tesla has yet to launch a residential heat pump or water-heating system. But with Sadi Thermal Machines, Baglino now appears to be pursuing the opportunity independently, TechCrunch reported.

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