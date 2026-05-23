A stable paycheck was up against a risky construction dream.

Laura, calling from Alaska into "The Ramsey Show," said her husband wanted to leave banking after seven years and return to residential construction work he learned through his father's contractor business in college.

He was earning between $80,000 and $100,000 a year with bonuses but hoped to move into contracting without taking a major pay cut.

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The Dream Was Fine. The Financing Wasn't

Laura said her husband struggled to figure out how to start the business as a new contractor.

"I would much rather build houses than be a banker," Ramsey said, even as he supported the career change itself.

He pointed to common custom-home arrangements where the buyer funds the project directly or through a construction loan. As the project reaches milestones such as the foundation and framing, the contractor gets paid in stages while the homeowner remains responsible for the loan.

Ramsey warned against buying land and starting construction before buyers were secured during an uncertain housing market.

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The Transition Didn't Need To Happen Overnight

"I want him to do that as a side hustle," Ramsey said, advising Laura that her husband should start with smaller projects such as decks, renovations and repairs while keeping his banking income.

He said Laura's husband did not have to "quit cold turkey." The safer move, according to him, was waiting until clients had signed contracts for two or three custom homes before leaving banking full time.

Major financial and career decisions like transitioning into self-employment or taking on construction debt often involve tradeoffs around income stability, risk and long-term planning. Some individuals use tools like AdviserMatch to connect with financial advisors who can help evaluate financial readiness, budgeting and long-term implications before making major changes.

Ramsey also said he believed the move into construction could eventually double Laura's husband's income because he grew up in the business.

Behind The Career Shift Was A Growing Marriage Tension

Co-host Rachel Cruze said she could hear uncertainty in Laura's voice as she described the plan.

Laura said her husband was unhappy in banking, and his frustration over the career had started spilling into their 10-month marriage.

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They both showed financial discipline. She worked to get herself out of debt, and he paid cash for their wedding. Still, she asked how to support him through the career change as the plan created tension in their marriage.

Cruze encouraged Laura to tell her husband honestly what she was thinking and feeling instead of avoiding the disagreement.

Ramsey said supporting a spouse did not mean backing decisions that went against her judgment.

"You're under no obligation to support things that violate your beliefs and your common sense," Ramsey said.

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