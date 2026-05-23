There's bad lottery luck, and then there's torching $520 on scratch-offs only to watch the guy who reluctantly spent $1 hit for $20,000. Somewhere between ticket number 37 and ticket number 38, the universe clearly decided comedy was part of the payout.

In a post on Reddit r/AITAH, a 33-year-old man shared how a quick trip to the gas station with his brother-in-law spiraled into a full-blown family feud over a winning scratch-off ticket.

The man said his sister allows her husband to spend anywhere between $400 and $800 a month on lottery scratch-offs while the couple also complains to relatives about "struggling financially."

Things boiled over during a trip to the gas station in October. According to the post, the brother-in-law dropped $520 on scratch-offs in one sitting and lost on every single one.

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While the man silently judged the spending spree, his brother-in-law called him a "stick in the mud" and pressured him to buy a ticket too. So he pulled out a single dollar bill and grabbed a Halloween-themed scratch-off.

That decision flipped the entire mood of the trip.

The Winning Ticket Suddenly Came With Family Ownership Claims

As the man scratched the ticket, he realized one of the matching numbers lined up with a prize over $10,000. Then he noticed he had forgotten to scratch the "double" section.

"When I did it came up ‘2X' to which the kind cashier confirmed it meant I had won $20K," he wrote.

The celebration apparently lasted about three seconds.

According to the post, the brother-in-law immediately demanded the ticket, then caused a scene inside the gas station while the man borrowed a pen and started signing the back of it.

From there, the pressure spread through the family quickly.

The man said his sister argued they deserved "at least" half because her husband convinced him to buy the ticket in the first place. Soon his parents were pushing him to hand over $10,000, while siblings reportedly started floating ideas about family vacations and how the money should be spent.

He refused every request.

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Commenters Had Plenty To Say About The Family's Lottery Logic

The comments section overwhelmingly sided with the man, with many readers mocking the idea that convincing someone to buy a $1 scratch-off somehow creates partial ownership rights to the winnings.

One commenter wrote, "You bought the ticket with your money, you get the winnings."

The same commenter added, "Be sure to tell BIL that he's been doing it wrong all these years, and that's why he doesn't win. You have to buy 1 -$1 ticket, not 20 -$20 tickets."

Another commenter joked that the man should simply tell the family he donated the winnings to charity for the tax write-off.

Others warned that sudden money has a way of turning relatives into self-appointed financial consultants, especially when they already have plans for cash that was never theirs to begin with.

Several readers also pointed out the deeper issue underneath the argument. The fight was never really about who physically bought the ticket. It became about entitlement, guilt, and the strange way families sometimes treat unexpected money like a group project.

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Unexpected Money Can Create Unexpected Problems

While $20,000 may not completely change someone's life after taxes, financial advisors often warn that sudden windfalls can disappear quickly when emotional pressure starts driving financial decisions.

For lottery winners, inheritance recipients, or anyone landing unexpected cash, speaking with a financial advisor can help create a plan for taxes, savings, debt payoff, and long-term goals before family opinions start pulling the money in six different directions.

In this case, though, the biggest problem may not be financial at all.

The man made it clear he has no plans to split the winnings, even as relatives continue pressuring him to share. That may leave the family stuck with an awkward reality long after the scratch-off money is gone: one cheap lottery ticket managed to expose exactly how expensive entitlement can get.

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