Some people hear "work-life balance." Kevin O'Leary hears "please hire somebody else."

The "Shark Tank" investor and entrepreneur has never been subtle about the kind of employees he wants around him. For O'Leary, the people who stand out are not the ones counting down to 5 p.m. or doing exactly what appears in the job description. He believes the biggest career wins usually go to workers who treat problems like they personally own them.

"People that shut down their laptop at 5, want that balance in life, wanna go to the soccer game, 9 to 5 only — they don't work for me," Kevin O'Leary told CNBC in 2022. "I hope they work for my competitors."

The comment came during a broader debate around employees doing the bare minimum at work, but O'Leary's point stretched beyond office trends and into something much more timeless: ambition.

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"People that go beyond to try to solve problems for the organization, their teams, their managers, their bosses — those are the ones that succeed in life," he said.

O'Leary Wants Employees Who Solve Problems

O'Leary has long argued that exceptional careers are rarely built through minimum effort. The Canadian businessman, known for building and selling software company SoftKey before becoming one of television's best-known investors, often frames success as a direct result of intensity, consistency and accountability.

That philosophy shapes how he evaluates talent.

"I'm looking for people that are willing to work 25 hours a day, eight days a week," O'Leary told CNBC.

The line was classic O'Leary exaggeration, but the underlying message was straightforward. He wants employees who stay engaged after the meeting ends, think creatively when problems appear and view extra effort as an opportunity rather than a burden.

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Not Everyone Wants To Live At The Office

Of course, not everyone agrees with O'Leary's philosophy.

Critics of hustle culture argue that constantly pushing beyond work boundaries can lead to burnout, strained relationships and unhealthy workplace expectations, particularly in jobs where extra effort does not necessarily translate into better pay or long-term opportunity.

For many workers, financial success is not about climbing every rung possible. It is about stability, flexibility and eventually reaching a point where work becomes a choice rather than a necessity.

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O'Leary's philosophy may not appeal to everyone. But his larger point is difficult to miss: the people who consistently create opportunities for themselves are often the ones willing to do more than what is simply required.

And in industries where competition moves fast, O'Leary has made it clear he would rather bet on the employee still solving problems after everyone else already logged off.

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