During a recent episode of “The Ramsey Show,” Zay said that she had already saved her first $1,000 emergency fund. But she admitted she was overwhelmed trying to pay off all of their consumer debt.

Four Maxed-Out Credit Cards And A Car Loan

Zay broke down the balances for the hosts, including roughly $3,300 in buy now, pay later debt, a personal loan, nearly $8,000 spread across five credit cards–four of which are maxed out–and a $39,380 car loan.

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The largest issue was a 2025 Toyota Camry that Zay purchased after rolling negative equity from a previous Chevrolet into the loan. She told the hosts the car was only worth about $25,000 despite carrying nearly $40,000 in debt.

The monthly payment alone was $800.

Zay explained that she bought the newer vehicle because she drives an hour each way to work and wanted something with better gas mileage.

Personal finance personality George Kamel wasn’t convinced.

“That’s the only car that could get you an hour each way. That makes sense,” he joked before adding, “You don’t need a 2025 car to get you anywhere. Okay. Just say you wanted a brand new shiny car.”

Zay acknowledged that the situation had become difficult to manage. Although she recently moved from part-time to full-time work and now earns about $55,000 a year, she said every paycheck is still disappearing into bills.

For consumers struggling with multiple high-interest debts at once, companies like Accredited Debt Relief can provide consultations to help explore potential debt-management and repayment options based on their financial situation.

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Her husband, who is an E-3 in the military earning about $30,000 annually, receives housing through the military, which means the couple doesn’t pay rent.

Even so, Zay admitted they were “kind of drowning” financially after she quit her job for two months last year.

‘Get Out Of This Car Debt’

The hosts repeatedly returned to the vehicle loan as the couple’s biggest obstacle.

Kamel estimated that the couple was about $14,000 underwater on the car and argued the only realistic option was to sell it, come up with the difference and buy a cheaper used vehicle with cash.

“We’re going to have to get out of this car debt,” he said. “The only way to do that is to come up with the difference that we’re underwater on.”

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Kamel also warned the couple against plans to move overseas through the military while still carrying large amounts of debt.

“I think this is a fantasy right now,” he told Zay after she said they hoped to eventually live on one income.

According to Kamel, most people following Ramsey’s debt payoff plan take about 18 to 24 months to eliminate consumer debt if they aggressively cut expenses and increase income.

“Freeing up that $800 payment is your ticket,” he said, “which means we’ve got to save up 19, 20 grand fast by selling stuff, working extra, living on nothing. Then we can finally get some breathing room and crush the rest of our $14K in debt.”

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