When someone is living with a serious chronic illness, long-term financial planning can feel pointless. If doctors are discussing future transplants, declining health or shortened life expectancy, it’s natural to wonder whether saving and investing for decades down the road is worth the effort at all.

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Don’t Assume The Worst-Case Scenario

Many commenters, including several doctors, challenged the idea that the poster’s future was already written.

“Your [Model for End-Stage Liver Disease] score of 7 with stable disease … shouldn’t be a reason to avoid living your life,” one physician wrote.

“I have patients like you who were diagnosed in their mid-30s still doing well in their 60s,” another doctor who treats patients with cirrhosis said. “And that’s without the last 30 years of advancements.”

Others pointed to the rapid pace of medical progress. Treatments for hepatitis C have already transformed outcomes for millions of patients, and many commenters said that transplant medicine, artificial organs and other emerging technologies could continue improving survival rates over the coming decades.

“You never know what types of medical advances will happen in the future,” one commenter summed up the uncertainty.

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The Financial Risk Of Not Investing

While much of the discussion focused on health, many emphasized the financial side of the equation.

The most common argument was that failing to invest could become a much bigger problem if the poster ends up living far longer than expected.

“If you start investing now and you live 30 years are you going to be mad that you started investing?” one commenter encouraged them to consider both outcomes. “Now ask yourself the same about not investing.”

Others pointed out that investments don’t lose their value simply because someone dies earlier than expected. Savings can help pay for future medical care, support loved ones or be passed on as an inheritance.

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Perhaps the most repeated message throughout the thread was that nobody knows exactly how much time they have.

“Plan like you’re going to live,” one person added. “Better to die with savings than try to survive without.”

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