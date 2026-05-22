Credit cards have an incredible marketing team. Somewhere along the line, Americans got convinced that earning 2% cash back while paying 24% interest was a financial strategy instead of a very expensive magic trick.

When Mark Cuban was asked what money lesson he wished he had learned in his 20s, the billionaire entrepreneur did not start talking about tech stocks, startup investing, or billion-dollar business deals.

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That advice came from experience, not theory.

"For me, the hardest lesson I learned was getting my credit cards ripped up," Cuban told Money in 2017. "I would charge something and think I would be able to pay it off and then not be able to."

The experience clearly stuck with him. During an appearance on "The Ramsey Show," Cuban doubled down on his stance against revolving debt.

"If you use your credit cards, you don't want to be rich," Cuban told Dave Ramsey.

Why Cuban Thinks Credit Card Debt Beats The Stock Market

Cuban's broader point is surprisingly simple: paying off high-interest debt produces a guaranteed return.

Someone carrying a balance at 20% interest effectively needs investments consistently beating that rate just to break even after interest charges. That is a difficult game even for experienced investors, let alone consumers juggling bills, rising costs, and minimum payments every month.

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The math looks even uglier today than it did when Cuban made the comments more than a decade ago.

Federal Reserve data shows average credit card interest rates remain around 21% for accounts carrying balances, while many cards charge significantly more. Some lenders and retail cards push well beyond that range.

That is why Cuban's warning keeps resurfacing year after year. Rewards points and airline miles may sound appealing, but they lose their shine quickly once balances start snowballing at double-digit interest rates.

The Less Glamorous Side Of Building Wealth

Part of what makes Cuban's advice stand out is how aggressively unflashy it is.

No secret investing formula. No "get rich quick" blueprint. No dramatic stock market prediction.

Just stop paying brutal interest.

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Cuban's message was never really about avoiding credit cards entirely. It was about avoiding the trap of carrying balances while trying to convince yourself investing elsewhere will somehow outrun the damage.

For consumers balancing debt repayment, investing goals, savings, and monthly expenses, a financial advisor can help create a strategy tailored to their situation. That may include reducing high-interest debt faster, building emergency savings, and creating a long-term investment plan once expensive interest payments are under control.

Even people who already pay their credit cards off in full every month can benefit from reviewing spending habits, savings goals, and investment strategies to make sure every dollar is working efficiently.

The entrepreneur who once believed he would become a "stock market genius" eventually learned a much less glamorous truth instead: sometimes building wealth starts with stopping the quiet financial leaks draining money every single month.

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