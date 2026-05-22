Credit card debt driven by spending habits rarely goes away easily and often lingers far longer than most people expect.

"I am so sick to my stomach," the Redditor wrote. "I’m in the process of methodically going through everything I can find so I can face this head-on and deal with it, but I seriously cannot believe I’m back further than square one."

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‘Need More Than One Job'

The woman said she has been a stay-at-home mom for years, raising children, including twins now preparing for college. But after discovering a massive debt crisis in the household, she said she may have no choice but to return to work.

"I’ve been so long and far out of the workforce that I don't even know what I can find," she said. "I think I’ll realistically need more than one job."

‘All Stupid'

The comment erupted with questions about where the money went, with many Reddit users speculating it could be a gambling addiction or even an affair. But the woman said she does not believe it's gambling or infidelity. Instead, she described the spending as a mix of poor financial choices and possible mental health struggles.

"It’s all stupid stuff," she wrote. "Instead of paying utilities bills with cash, for example, it’s with the credit card. There was about $7500 for an unexpected expense that I did know about, but the rest is all stupid. Restaurants. Amazon. Tools."

The woman said her husband spent heavily on dining out, with Starbucks alone accounting for about 4% of their total debt.

When credit card balances continue to grow due to everyday spending and unexpected expenses, some consumers explore options like Accredited Debt Relief to review potential strategies for consolidating or reducing unsecured debt and creating a more manageable repayment plan.

See Also: Think the biggest tech gains happen after an IPO? Click here to see why some investors are looking at opportunities before companies go public.

‘I'll Figure Out Later'

Many Reddit users said the husband's decision to quietly rack up tens of thousands in credit card debt without telling her was a major "red flag," with several suggesting she consider divorce or at least marriage counseling. The woman, however, said she is not ready to take that route yet and wants stability for the children while dealing with the financial fallout first.

"I can’t think of that," she said. "The first thing I need is a stable environment for my kids. Especially the two that are in the middle of writing college essays, etc. The rest I’ll figure out later."

Many commenters urged the woman to take full control of the household finances, cut all non-essential spending immediately, and freeze or limit access to credit.

"You need to start managing the money of the household and running the budget," one commenter said. "He should be paying the lion’s share of this debt off with his own money as a gesture of his commitment to change and desire to earn back your trust."

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