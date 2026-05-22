The stock market has a special talent for turning calm retirees into amateur economists by lunchtime. One ugly trading week, one scary headline about inflation, and suddenly the phrase "guaranteed monthly income" starts sounding less boring and more like emotional support.

That's where John finds himself at 61 years old.

John lives in a quiet mid-sized Florida city, owns his home outright, drives a 12-year-old SUV he refuses to replace because "the thing still runs fine," and has spent decades quietly building a retirement portfolio worth about $900,000. He's single, healthy, doesn't smoke, and thought hitting that number would finally make retirement feel settled.

Instead, it's done the opposite.

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Lately, every conversation around him seems to come with a warning label. One former coworker keeps telling him the market is overdue for another major crash. His older brother says annuities are the only reason he sleeps at night. Another friend called annuities "financial handcuffs" and said handing over that kind of money to an insurance company is insane.

Now John's stuck staring at the same question many near-retirees quietly wrestle with:

Would it make sense to convert part — or even all — of that $900,000 into an annuity that guarantees monthly income for life?

The Appeal Of A Guaranteed Check Gets Very Real At 61

Using current estimates, a 61-year-old man purchasing a single premium immediate annuity with $900,000 could potentially lock in roughly $5,100 to $5,900 per month for life depending on the insurer and payout structure.

A realistic ballpark lands near $5,500 monthly before taxes.

That number gets attention fast because it feels tangible. Retirement suddenly stops being a giant pile of investments and starts looking more like a paycheck again.

No refreshing stock apps. No panic during market selloffs. No wondering whether a recession just shaved another six figures off the portfolio.

For plenty of retirees, that psychological comfort matters just as much as the math.

And for someone like John, who already owns his home and keeps a fairly modest lifestyle, $5,500 per month plus Social Security could cover most core expenses comfortably.

At least today.

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The Catch Nobody Talks About At The Cookout

The problem with guaranteed income is that life rarely stays fixed while the payment does.

A monthly check that feels solid at 61 may feel very different at 81 after two decades of inflation quietly chewing through purchasing power. Groceries, insurance, utilities, healthcare, property taxes — retirement has a sneaky way of getting more expensive over time.

Inflation-adjusted annuities exist, but they usually start with lower payouts upfront. That trade-off alone splits retirees into camps almost instantly.

Then comes the bigger emotional hurdle: once much of the money goes to the insurance company, control largely goes with it.

That's the part many people struggle with.

John can't simply call the insurer in 10 years and say he wants his $900,000 back because the roof needs replacing, long-term care costs exploded, or a family member needs help. In many annuity structures, the principal is effectively locked away in exchange for the guaranteed income stream.

That's why critics often say annuities are best suited for people who value certainty more than flexibility.

Supporters argue that's exactly the point.

Some Retirees Would Never Annuitize Everything

There's another side to this debate that gets loud fast whenever retirement math enters the conversation.

Some retirees prefer that route because:

they want liquidity

they want money left for children or heirs

they worry inflation will outpace fixed payments

they believe markets will outperform annuity payouts over time

they dislike handing over control of large sums to insurers

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For wealthier retirees, annuities can also feel limiting. Someone with significant assets, strong pensions, rental income, or high risk tolerance may not need guaranteed income badly enough to justify sacrificing flexibility.

And retirees with serious health concerns sometimes hesitate as well. If longevity is uncertain, locking away large amounts into lifetime payouts may not feel attractive compared with maintaining access to cash.

That's where the debate gets interesting because both sides usually have legitimate points.

The Middle-Ground Strategy Quietly Winning Over Retirees

Many financial advisors increasingly recommend something less dramatic than the all-or-nothing approach.

Instead of converting the full $900,000, someone like John might annuitize enough to cover baseline monthly expenses — housing costs, food, utilities, insurance premiums — while leaving the remaining portfolio invested for growth, emergencies, travel, or future healthcare costs.

For example:

$400,000 to $500,000 could go toward guaranteed lifetime income

the remaining assets stay invested in stocks, bonds, or other vehicles

Social Security acts as another layer of guaranteed income

the portfolio still has flexibility and inheritance potential

That hybrid strategy appeals to retirees who want both psychological comfort and financial breathing room.

The tricky part is that retirement calculators rarely capture emotion.

They don't measure how someone reacts during a market crash. They don't calculate the stress of watching savings fluctuate after leaving the workforce. And they definitely do not account for the very human fear of outliving money after spending 40 years building it.

That's why this debate keeps resurfacing year after year. One retiree sees guaranteed income and thinks "peace of mind." Another sees the exact same product and thinks "expensive mistake."

Both can make a compelling case.

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