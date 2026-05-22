Grant Cardone Says Company Will Purchase Another 1,000 BTC After Receiving $600M From 'Major Institution'

Real estate guru Grant Cardone has said his company will purchase another 1,000 BTC after being entrusted with significant institutional capital.

"CardoneCapital Awarded $600M portfolio by major institution," Cardone said on May 14 on X. "We will be adding 1000 BTC to purchase."

Cardone did not disclose the name of the major institution in question. Cardone Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Benzinga.

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Cardone’s remarks come barely two weeks after he told CoinDesk that Cardone Capital had added $100 million in Bitcoin to its 10X Boca Raton Bitcoin Fund, which was combined with 366 apartment units worth $235 million.

Cardone has announced several similar Bitcoin purchases over the past year as part of a real estate-Bitcoin hybrid fund model he has pioneered.

Cardone in October said the goal is to combine 15,000 apartment units with 10,000 BTC. Cardone Capital has since reached over 1,000 apartment units and roughly $415 million in BTC across three funds.

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