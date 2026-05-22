Bitcoin's Recent Rebound Was Driven By Futures Trading, Not New Coin Appreciation, Experts Say

Bitcoin's rebound in April was fuelled by leveraged futures trading, data analysts said, as spot market demand and ETF investment flows remained weak.

A rise of 12.7% was Bitcoin's largest monthly gain since April 2025, but stubborn inflation figures have hampered the outlook for cryptocurrency gains. Traders are now pricing the odds of a Federal Reserve rate cut in June at only 2.5%, according to CME data.

Leveraged Price Gains Are At Risk Of Correction

Perpetual futures trading contracts were the driver of the rally, according to media reports, citing a research note from CryptoQuant.

As futures trading continues to play a growing role in Bitcoin's price movements, some active traders are exploring firms like Apex Trader Funding, which offers futures traders the opportunity to qualify for funded trading accounts after passing an evaluation.

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Underperformance in the Coinbase Premium, weakness in spot demand, and growth in perpetual futures bets were signs of a relief rally, CryptoQuant analysts reportedly said.

Moreno added that these types of leveraged moves can be "self-limiting" as spot demand growth is needed to support the elevated price level.

ETF Investments Remain Under Pressure

U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs lost $630.4 million on Wednesday, the worst day of outflows in more than three months, after stubborn inflation readings reduced expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

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April's 1.4% jump in consumer inflation was the largest gain since a 1.7% move in March 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week. The latest results reduced the odds of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates at its June meeting to just 2.5% on May 14, down from 3.6% a week earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

U.S.bitcoin funds attracted $3.29 billion in March and April, but it was not enough to offset $6.38 billion in outflows from November 2025 and February, CoinDesk said.

Despite the recent price bounce, cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen is cautious on the near-term setup. In a YouTube presentation on May 11, he warned investors that the price was approaching the 200-day moving average. That level provided stubborn resistance during previous bear market rallies in 2018 and 2019, Cowen said.

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