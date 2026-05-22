Consumers are in the early innings of spatial computing technology, and U.S. retail giants are already incorporating the immersive technology into the retail buying experience, Apple Inc. (NYSE:AAPL) executives believe.

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"There’s a lot of compelling stuff in enterprise and medicine and other things," Apple Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus said on a podcast interview with Tom's Guide.

Ternus spoke of Apple's use of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset in streaming live NBA games, which debuted in January.

"Streaming the games on Vision Pro and in immersive video is just mind-blowing," he said. "It’s a completely different experience to be like wow I’m actually at this game and people have been super excited about that."

As companies like Apple push spatial computing further into the mainstream, some investors are also watching private companies building immersive productivity and virtual workspace technology. Immersed — a spatial computing platform focused on virtual collaboration and work environments — is currently offering eligible investors access to pre-IPO shares.

Spatial computing is still in its early stages, but businesses that adopt it early will develop a competitive advantage through innovation and more immersive customer experiences, Deloitte Consulting Central Europe Partner Associate Maciej Zwirski, said in the firm's Tech Trends Report 2025.

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How Walmart and The Home Depot Are Using Spatial Computing

Home Depot has developed a host of AI-powered assistants and project tools for its retail and business customers. Retail users can have a smoother experience with product selection and advice, while professionals can use AI to build material lists and plan large-scale deliveries.

"We're a project business. Our goal with AI is to empower both our customers and our associates by removing friction from home improvement," Home Depot Executive Vice President of Customer Experience Jordan Broggi said in a statement.

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Walmart is also using the technology to improve its customer service.

The retail giant is using spatial technology, including robotics, to keep its shelves stocked and orders fulfilled more smoothly, while it is also using geospatial data and AI to expand its same-day delivery capabilities and track deliveries more efficiently.

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