Making six figures does not automatically stop Dave Ramsey from treating someone like they just failed algebra in front of the whole class.

A 53-year-old registered nurse from California called into "The Ramsey Show" hoping to get clarity on whether she should restart her 401(k) contributions while paying off debt.

The single mom had boosted her income to roughly $150,000 through overtime shifts, but after speaking with a tax advisor and financial advisor, she started questioning whether Ramsey's debt-payoff strategy still made sense for her situation.

The conversation did not go the way she expected.

Don't Miss:

"Your tax advisor is an idiot," Ramsey told the caller.

The Debt Took Center Stage

Once Ramsey learned the nurse only had $23,000 remaining in debt despite earning roughly $150,000, the conversation quickly shifted toward urgency and focus.

"When will your little $23,000 debt be paid with your big $150,000 income?" he asked.

The nurse explained that her overtime income fluctuated depending on patient demand and hospital staffing needs. She also hoped to continue balancing debt payoff with retirement investing so she could still benefit from the tax advantages tied to her 401(k).

Trending: The AI Marketing Platform Backed by Insiders from Google, Meta, and Amazon — Invest at $0.95/Share

Ramsey was not persuaded.

"There is no way to scheme and scam your way through this," he said. "You're still trying to intellectually trick this math."

He argued that the nurse was getting distracted by relatively small tax savings instead of aggressively eliminating the debt as quickly as possible.

Focus Over Financial Tricks

Part of Ramsey's frustration appeared to come from the fact that the caller had already gone through Financial Peace University and previously paused her retirement contributions to follow his Baby Step program.

"Listen, the program that you went through has taught six million people to get out of debt," Ramsey said. "So you just have to decide. Which program are you going to use?"

He argued that trying to optimize taxes, retirement contributions and debt payoff simultaneously was exactly what slowed people down financially.

"People who try to do three things at once don't get any of them done," Ramsey said. "I kind of think you flunked."

See Also: This Under-$1 Pre-IPO AI Company Is Still Open to Retail Investors — Learn More

He then returned to one of the central ideas behind his financial philosophy.

"This is all about behavior," Ramsey said. "It's all about getting gazelle intense. It's all about focus."

The exchange highlighted a long-running divide between Ramsey's debt-first philosophy and more traditional financial planning strategies that prioritize retirement matching contributions and tax advantages even while carrying manageable debt.

And for one California nurse trying to balance overtime shifts, taxes and retirement planning, Ramsey made it clear he believed trying to optimize everything at once was exactly what was keeping her stuck.

Read Next: Dave Ramsey has long stressed investing with intention — now some are looking at early-stage plays in the fast-growing lithium space

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Rad AI

Immersed

Connect Invest

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Arrived

Masterworks

Lightstone

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Image: Shutterstock