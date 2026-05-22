Artificial intelligence's gender gap is becoming harder to ignore, and the concern goes beyond one celebrity's warning.

Research from women's leadership nonprofit Lean In found that men are 22% more likely than women to use AI daily or constantly at work.

Actress Reese Witherspoon recently raised similar concerns in an Instagram post, warning that women risk falling behind if they do not spend more time learning AI tools.

"The jobs women hold are 3x more likely to be automated by AI, yet women use AI 25% less than men on average," she wrote. "We don't want to be left behind."

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The post drew backlash and a follow-up response as AI's growing workplace role continues fueling debate.

‘The AI Revolution Has Begun'

About 29% of jobs in female-dominated occupations are exposed to generative AI, compared with 16% in male-dominated occupations, according to a March report from the International Labour Organization.

Witherspoon said she wanted to better understand the technology. "Well … I've decided it's TIME for me to learn more," Witherspoon wrote. "The AI revolution has begun, and I need to learn as much as I possibly can about AI."

She said her children are learning AI tools, founders she knows are "vibe coding" and people are using AI across nearly every business sector.

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, companies are increasingly building tools that help businesses better understand and deploy artificial intelligence at scale. RAD Intel is one example of an AI marketing platform focused on helping brands leverage data-driven insights in an increasingly automated digital landscape.

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The Reaction Wasn't Just About AI

Critics raised concerns about data centers, intellectual property and AI's effect on jobs. Social media users also questioned whether Witherspoon had been paid to promote the technology.

"To be clear, no one is paying me to talk about this. I'm just a curious human," she wrote in a follow-up Instagram post.

"If you want to learn with me, great, let's do this! If you don't, that's okay, too," Witherspoon wrote.

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