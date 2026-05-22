Despite earning a 55,000 Canadian dollar ($40,000) salary, a 28-year-old woman still felt priced out of better housing in Vancouver.

Alexandria told "The Ramsey Show" her small, dark basement suite was affecting her mental health.

She graduated and started earning CA$40 an hour, but comparable rentals were still hundreds more than the CA$980 she paid.

"I feel like I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place," she told personal finance expert Dave Ramsey and co-host George Kamel.

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Ramsey said every option came with a cost. "So pick your pain," he said. "You're going to have a roommate, you're going to move to a rural area, you're going to live in a basement — oh the third one is financial problems."

A Bigger Paycheck Still Wasn't Enough

Alexandria said she spent years earning less than CA$35,000 annually while finishing her degree in child and youth care counseling.

Kamel then asked about her debt. Alexandria said she owed CA$31,681 in student loans while holding about CA$35,595 in a non-retirement investment account.

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He advised her to cash out the investment and eliminate the loans. "If you actually — you're going to cash out and pay those student loans off today," Kamel said.

Alexandria responded, saying the investment had recently fallen in value.

‘Being Broke Is Going To Mess With Your Wellness Too'

Kamel questioned whether Alexandria's housing problem was really separate from her debt, income, and available cash. He said her ability to afford higher rent depended partly on whether she cleared the student loans.

When Alexandria said the CA$1,300 rental still did not feel manageable, Kamel asked whether she would consider a roommate. Alexandria said she lived with more than 40 roommates over the years and wanted to prioritize living alone for her wellness.

"Well, let me help you — being broke is going to mess with your wellness too," Ramsey said.

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He then pointed to another option: leaving Vancouver for a cheaper housing market. He called Vancouver one of the world's more expensive cities and compared it to markets such as New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Ramsey said moving to a cheaper market could still improve her finances if housing costs dropped more than her income did.

The Math Was Hard — But The Indecision Was Harder

Kamel said Alexandria's roughly CA$76,000 annual income could likely support a CA$1,300 apartment more comfortably if she first cleared the student loans. In his view, becoming debt-free would give her more flexibility to change her housing situation.

Ramsey said leaving major decisions unresolved can create anxiety. He called those unresolved decisions "open loops" that keep weighing on people.

"Ambivalence is much more stressful than actual hard times," Ramsey said.

Housing costs and student debt are making it harder for many younger workers to build financial flexibility, even after landing higher-paying jobs — which is one reason some people turn to fiduciary advisers for help balancing debt repayment, saving goals and major life decisions.

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