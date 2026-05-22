It might feel patronizing to some when a billionaire tells you to live like a student. But Mark Cuban actually lived by that ethos in his early years, before he appeared on "Shark Tank" and became the majority owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks team.

Cuban turned his back on credit cards, lived frugally, and powered up his income levels, which allowed him to pursue the entrepreneurial ventures that made him a household name.

Analyze Your Spending Habits And Live Like A Student

Cuban said in an August 2011 blog post that living like a student was the easiest way to build cash flow.

"Instead of coffee, drink water. Instead of going to McDonald's, eat Mac and Cheese," he said.

Don't Miss:

Cuban didn't just talk the talk, he walked the walk, visiting grocery stores after midnight to catch discounted chicken and French fries. He added that he shared rooms and once took over the lease of an abandoned car he found on the side of the road, to save money.

‘If You Use a Credit Card, You Don't Want To Be Rich'

Cuban had his own early brushes with credit card debt, but now believes the first step for would-be entrepreneurs and savers is to avoid them. In the same blog post, Cuban urged readers to cut up their credit cards, stressing: "If you use a credit card, you don't want to be rich."

While appearing on the Wall Street Journal's "The Big Interview" web series in 2011, he told host Alan Murray, "First thing I would do is pay off all your credit cards because that’s costing you 18%."

Trending: New investors can get up to $1,000 in stock when opening and funding a SoFi Active Invest account—see current offers.

"That’s what John and Sally should do first," he added, using the names as an analogy for everyday Americans. He stressed that there's more credit card and student loan debt relative to personal income than there’s ever been in the United States, and that's adding significant financial constraints.

Buy Essentials In Bulk To Beat Inflation

Cuban told Murray that after getting rid of credit cards, they needed to use the transactional value of money.

"A lot of people say, you know, you’re losing money to inflation when you just have cash in the bank. I completely disagree," he said. Cuban went on to explain that consumers can beat inflation by stocking up on everyday items like toothpaste and toilet paper in bulk.

"Saving 30% to 50% buying in bulk–replenishable items from toothpaste to soup, or whatever I use a lot of–is the best guaranteed return on investment you can get anywhere," he told Forbes in 2010.

Cuban also said it takes very little effort to analyze our budget and spending habits, but few take the little time needed. He urged those looking to improve their financial means to start making spending adjustments every day.

Cuban's warning about credit card debt reflects a broader concern among financial professionals that high-interest balances can make it harder to build long-term wealth — one reason some consumers explore programs like Accredited Debt Relief, which helps eligible borrowers consolidate unsecured debt and potentially reduce monthly payments.

Read Next:

Traditional IRAs don't let you invest in everything— see how IRA Financial helps investors unlock self-directed retirement accounts.

This Under-$1 Pre-IPO AI Company Is Still Open to Retail Investors — Learn More

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Rad AI

Immersed

Connect Invest

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Arrived

Masterworks

Lightstone

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Image: Shutterstock