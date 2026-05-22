President Donald Trump has expressed uncertainty about his ability to attend his son Donald Trump Jr.‘s wedding due to pressing national security matters.

On Thursday, when asked by reporters in the Oval Office about his attendance at Trump Jr.’s wedding, the President said he would “try and make it” to the event, scheduled for the Memorial Day weekend in the Bahamas. However, he also acknowledged the challenging timing.

Trump explained, “He’d like me to go. It’s going to be a small private affair. I’m gonna try and make it. I said, ‘This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.'”

He also took a dig at the media, saying, “If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed … by the fake news, of course.”

Security Threats Loom

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are reportedly planning a private wedding ceremony in the Bahamas after previously considering hosting the event at the White House, reported NewsWeek.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock