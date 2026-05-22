Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 20th July, 2016 Donald Trump Jr. presidential candidate Donald Trump stand together during the Republican National Convention in the Quicken Arena.
May 22, 2026 4:48 AM 2 min read

Trump May Skip Son Don Jr.'s Bahamas Wedding, Says Timing Is 'Not Good' For Him: 'I Have A Thing Called Iran...'

President Donald Trump has expressed uncertainty about his ability to attend his son Donald Trump Jr.‘s wedding due to pressing national security matters.

On Thursday, when asked by reporters in the Oval Office about his attendance at Trump Jr.’s wedding, the President said he would “try and make it” to the event, scheduled for the Memorial Day weekend in the Bahamas. However, he also acknowledged the challenging timing.

Trump explained, “He’d like me to go. It’s going to be a small private affair. I’m gonna try and make it. I said, ‘This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.'”

He also took a dig at the media, saying, “If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed … by the fake news, of course.”

Security Threats Loom

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are reportedly planning a private wedding ceremony in the Bahamas after previously considering hosting the event at the White House, reported NewsWeek.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved