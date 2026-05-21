The cycle began with a "little treat" to take the edge off a stressful day, but it didn't stop until the shopper racked up a $10,000 credit card balance.

In an admission shared with Reddit's r/shoppingaddiction community, a user detailed the descent from manageable spending into a "loop of dopamine, built and avoidance.

The post highlights a growing trend among U.S. consumers: the intersection of mental health and high-interest consumer debt.

Don't Miss:

The Psychological Price of ‘Add to Cart'

For the shopper, the $10,000 balance is more than a financial hurdle; it's a symptom of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety.

"I think shopping became my dopamine hit and my escape," the user wrote. "When I'm overwhelmed or feeling not good enough, buying something gives me a rush and a temporary sense of control. For a few minutes, I feel better. Then the guilt sets in."

The "dopamine hit" is a phenomenon during which the brain releases dopamine. not just when we acquire a new item but in the anticipation of the purchase, according to Psychology Today.

For those with ADHD or anxiety, the rush is a form of self-medication, providing a momentary reprieve from emotional stress, according to a study published by the Journal of Business Research.

Trending: Make your first trade—or your next one—with commission-free investing and up to $1,000 in stock from SoFi.

Breaking the Emotional Loop

The user wrote that traditional budgeting advice often fails to address the "urge to shop when spiraling."

The Reddit community responded, with many users indicating they have similar issues.

"Are you me??? Reading this I felt like I typed this out," one user wrote. "Also have several mental health diagnoses including anxiety, depression and ADHD. And am in $12,000 worth of debt due to shopping."

Others in the community offered advice to help break the cycle, acknowledging that it's not a willpower failure and noting that the "tell" is that the writer is responsible in all other parts of their life.

"With ADHD especially, the brain is chronically under-stimulated and shopping is basically a perfectly engineered dopamine delivery system — novelty, anticipation, the arrival, the unboxing. It hits every trigger," the user wrote.

Their advice? To figure out exactly how much you're spending to make the problem concrete.

"Most people who break the cycle describe the moment they actually opened all their statements and wrote down the real number as the weirdest relief — because at least now it's a problem with edges instead of a shapeless dread," they wrote.

Read Next:

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Rad AI

Immersed

Connect Invest

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Arrived

Masterworks

Lightstone

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Image: Shutterstock