Tokenized assets are set to balloon to $4 trillion by 2028 and decentralized finance protocols not Ethereum or Solana will be the primary beneficiaries, according to Standard Chartered.

Non-stablecoin tokenized assets will reach $2 trillion and stablecoins will also reach $2 trillion as institutions move to take advantage of composability offered by blockchain technology, Standard Chartered Global Head of Digital Assets Geoffrey Kendrick said in a note on Monday.

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Tokenized assets were most recently at $34 billion, while the stablecoin sector market cap was at $318 billion.

Composability, which is when different financial services, such as custody, clearing and settlement exist on the same ledger, unlocks new properties for assets, such as instant settlement, round-the-clock trading and permissionless issuance, Kendrick said. He also said it would allow a single asset to simultaneously serve multiple purposes.

Kendrick pointed to BlackRock’s (NYSE:BLK) BUIDL tokenized U.S. Treasury money-market fund as an example. The fund trades 24/7 and earns yield, while still serving as collateral on lending protocols.

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The Clarity Act, which cleared the Senate Banking Committee last week, could be a catalyst for broader tokenization adoption if it passes, Kendrick said. He added that the throughput would land on DeFi protocols that can scale safely, potentially boosting their token prices.

Kendrick’s forecast comes despite the recent spate of DeFi exploits that have shaken confidence in the space. Over $600 million was lost to DeFi exploits last month alone.

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