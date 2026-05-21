'Free All My Guys Up,' Drake Says Calling For Sam Bankman-Fried's Release

Rapper Drake has demanded FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's release from prison in a track off his latest album released last week.

"An FTX penthouse high-riser, yeah / Samuel Bankman, free all my guys up, yeah," Drake rapped on "Dust," a track on his "Iceman" album.

Drake, a promoter for online casino Stake, has long been public about his use of cryptocurrencies, particularly to place wagers. He reiterated as much in the song, singing “I am, I am, I am / A BTC crypto big-timer.”

Don't Miss:

Trending: 1.5M+ Users. $29M Raised. Pre-IPO Shares Still at $0.72 — Learn How to Invest Before the Deadline

Prosecutors presented evidence during Bankman-Fried’s 2023 trial showing that customer funds had been secretly redirected to sister trading company Alameda Research to fund several illiquid investments, campaign donations and more.

Read Next:

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Rad AI

Immersed

Connect Invest

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Arrived

Masterworks

Lightstone

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Image: Shutterstock