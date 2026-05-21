'Free All My Guys Up,' Drake Says Calling For Sam Bankman-Fried's Release

Rapper Drake has demanded FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's release from prison in a track off his latest album released last week.
"An FTX penthouse high-riser, yeah / Samuel Bankman, free all my guys up, yeah," Drake rapped on "Dust," a track on his "Iceman" album.
Drake, a promoter for online casino Stake, has long been public about his use of cryptocurrencies, particularly to place wagers. He reiterated as much in the song, singing “I am, I am, I am / A BTC crypto big-timer.”
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Prosecutors presented evidence during Bankman-Fried’s 2023 trial showing that customer funds had been secretly redirected to sister trading company Alameda Research to fund several illiquid investments, campaign donations and more.
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