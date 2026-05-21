Here Are The Crypto Stocks President Donald Trump's Trust Purchased In Q1

The trust tied to President Donald Trump traded several cryptocurrency-related stocks in Q1, according to disclosures released by the Office of Government Ethics.

The disclosures released on May 14 show that Trump, through the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust managed by his children, has broad exposure to the cryptocurrency industry, even as he has pushed for pro-cryptocurrency regulations in office.

Don't Miss:

What cryptocurrency-tied stocks did Trump trade in Q1 and how are they performing?

Coinbase

Coinbase stock closed at $193.45 on Tuesday, up 19% from $162.56 on Feb. 12.

Strategy

MSTR closed at $164.63 on Tuesday, up nearly 30% from Feb. 12.

Trending: Real estate, crypto, private deals, and more—see why investors are turning to self-directed IRAs through IRA Financial

MARA Holdings

Trump traded Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) across two transactions in Q1, initially selling between $1,000 and $15,000 worth of the stock on Feb. 26 before buying stock worth $15,000-$50,000 at the end of March.

MARA is up nearly 50% since the end of March, closing at $12.44 on Tuesday.

CleanSpark

Trump traded Bitcoin miner CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) across two transactions, buying $15,000 to $50,000 worth of the stock on March 4 and then selling $15,000 to $50,000 at the end of the month.

CleanSpark fell 14% while Trump held it, but it is up 51% since he sold.

See Also: Turn your trading skills into real income — without risking your own capital: Get funded by Apex Trader Funding and keep up to 90% of the profits.

Block

Block closed at $69.17 on Tuesday, down 1% from the price at which Trump initially bought in January.

Neither the Trump Organization nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment from Benzinga.

Read Next: This Under-$1 Pre-IPO AI Company Is Still Open to Retail Investors — Learn More

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Rad AI

Immersed

Connect Invest

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Arrived

Masterworks

Lightstone

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Image: Imagn